Mercer International: Still Stocks Are Highly Undervalued (MERC)

We have written for Mercer International (NASDAQ: MERC) in September last year when we stated this the next phase of the rally had begun in earnest. With stocks trading at around $ 12.12 per share as I write, this basically means the stocks are more or less flat since we wrote that initial comment. However, from a technical point of view, the weekly crossover of the MACD already established, as well as the movement of the histogram in positive territory, definitely demonstrate to us that MERC is a stronger buy now than it was 15 weeks ago.

Record EBITDA in the third quarter pushed Mercer’s net profit to $ 69 million in the quarter. Many things such as less maintenance, Forex back winds as well as sound prices went for the company during the quarter. The only real winds we witnessed were higher wood-side entry costs, lower production from Rosenthal, and a weaker timber market in the U.S. overall. Having said that, just look at the comparable neighborhoods. Net profit in the same quarter of the previous 12 months was approximately $ 8 million, while the second quarter of this year without net profit of $ 21 million (even in the face of significant downtime).

Even when we average financial data, we see that operating profit over the last four quarters now stands at $ 232 million and net profit reaches $ 83 million. Given what is expected to come down here in terms of growth, the above numbers continue to look very attractive given that Mercer’s current market capitalization is below $ 800 million. Aware that trading conditions should cooperate for Mercer in both the brick and timber segment in relation to demand, we believe the technical chart remains a solid read on demand and price in different jurisdictions. Following our September article, where we zoned Mercer profitability, dividend and valuation, here are more reasons why we stay during this action.

Some valuable investors may be discouraged from investing in Mercer due to the high debt burden relative to its equity. In the last third quarter, long-term debt reached $ 1.162 billion from a share capital of $ 628 million. This gives us a debt to equity ratio of 1.85, which is definitely on the high side for many conservative value investors. In fact, if one were to calculate this ratio from the liabilities of the company as a whole ($ 1.604 billion) and not just from interest-bearing debt, the liability-to-equity ratio would be 2.55.

However, what worries us most is how Mercer has invested heavily in itself recently and how the firm’s asset base continues to grow. Capital expenditures are expected to reach about $ 25 million for the fourth quarter, which means the full year number should be close to $ 150 million. Moreover, shelling of $ 50+ million at a more advanced production facility in the third quarter (CLT – Cross-Laminated-Timber) in Washington announced Mercer entry into this new market.

What investors need to understand is that Mercer Capital and acquisition-related costs are all geared to being as green as possible from the company perspective. Therefore, not only will Mercer continue to increase its sales by the heavy rise it is making in relation to its costs, but we also believe it will take a significant share of the market from other garments which are still far behind the eighth ball in terms of their climate change efforts.

Therefore, ignore the lever as there is a lot of growth coming down the peak here. In fact, despite the debt, Mercer has placed itself nicely in what has no maturities expiring soon. Moreover, in the third quarter, operating profit doubled sequentially to $ 114 million, while interest expense of $ 17 million was the same number of interest expense in the second quarter. Suffice it to say that the interest coverage ratio increased significantly in the third quarter, which means it now stands at almost 3 over a subsequent twelve-month average. Therefore, as long as profit projections continue to grow, we believe the market will continue to place most of the focus on growth here rather than on the company leverage.

To sum up, Mercer assets are currently returning approximately 4% in net profit, which still remains much lower than we have seen in the past. We believe that recent solid investments will return that ROA metric, which should benefit from the stock price in the long run. We intend to stay here long until we believe the shares are valued fairly, which in our opinion remains well over $ 20 per share. We look forward to continuing coverage.