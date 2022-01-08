Thousands without electricity after the winter storm that swept through Nova Scotia





Thousands of homes and businesses were without power on Saturday after a powerful winter storm swept through Nova Scotia. The first Easter of 2022 started on Friday, falling from five to 45 centimeters of wet snow throughout the province throughout the day and night, with winds of 70-100 km / h. CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon said initial reports indicate the northern parts of the province received more snow, with 45 centimeters falling in Wentworth. Some areas of the northern Cape Breton are still under awinter storm warningand is expected to have another five inches of snow mixed with strong winds. From 08:00 this morning, the total snowfall is from Maritimes.

Large gradient of about 5 cm along the Atlantic coast up to 20-30 + cm for north north, south NB and PEI!

Landslides of 70-100 + km / h led to power outages and snow slides.

thank you @CoCoRaHSCanada volunteers!#nstuhi #nbstorm pic.twitter.com/7tcHCgp5DY –@ryansnoddon By Friday evening, those strong winds and heavy snow had already cut off power to about 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers. According to Nova Scotia Power outage map. Most of the outages are located in the Halifax Regional City Hall, the Annapolis Valley, and areas along the Late Gulf Coast. Matt Drover, a storm driver with Nova Scotia Power, said about 400 workers were resetting energy on Saturday. By Friday evening, strong winds and heavy snow had already cut off power to about 66,000 Nova Scotia Power customers and caused bleaching conditions. (Craig Paisley / CBC) He said crews have found some broken power poles, but most of the outages were caused by heavy snow weighing down tree branches on power lines. “The most challenging aspect has been travel. In some areas, walking is slow with all the snow on the road and safety is our number one priority … but they are doing everything they can to quickly restore energy to all customers.” he said. Drover said he does not expect more weather-related outages, but there may be some minor outages as the areas are being restored. He said the communities will be restored first, followed by roads and individual properties. Good morning from our teams on the field! Our crews continue to make progress in restoring energy for our customers after the winter storm that brought dense, wet snow, strong winds and rain to the province. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/27NJfaH4FI –@nspowerinc According to a news release Saturday, crews had restored electricity from 11 a.m. to 84 percent of all customers who lost service during the storm. “I want to thank everyone across the province for their patience. It was definitely a big storm and we are working as quickly and confidently as we can to get your energy back,” he said. He said he expects most of the outages to resume by 23:00 on Saturday. Closures, cancellations According to Nova Scotia Provincial Highway Map, Cobequid Toll Square in Cumberland County was closed to traffic for several hours after it closed on Friday during the storm. It reopened early Saturday. Atlantic Marine has also canceled several crossings between North Sydney and Port aux Basquesandreassigned them for late Saturday or Sunday due to weather conditions. There were several flights outside Halifax Stanfield International Airport also canceled Saturday morningdue to the storm.

