The global tax reform agreement requires US participation to be effective





A global agreement to ensure that large international firms, including IT giants, pay their fair share of taxes, regardless of where they are located, will define U.S. participation as a requirement to become effective, Japanese government sources said on Saturday. Since tech giants known as GAFA, including Google LLC and Apple Inc., are all based in the United States, the request is intended to prevent the country from withdrawing from the deal before implementation, they said. The tax agreement, which includes a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15 per cent, was worked out through international negotiations at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development and was approved by the 20-member Group in October. Similar coverage: Final agreement on OECD-led international tax reforms to begin in 2023 OECD says global GDP “exceeded pre-pandemic level”, but gaps remain The OECD will finalize the text of the agreement in 2022 for ratification by over 130 countries and regions, including China and India, so that the new rules can enter into force in 2023 as agreed. About half of the approximately 100 companies expected to be taxed are US corporations. The OECD is considering seeking the participation of other major countries to enforce tax rules, such as the Group of Seven and China, sources said. Implementing the deal with such a request is expected to make it difficult for future U.S. administrations to withdraw from it, they said. But the prospects for ratification of the agreement by the US remain unclear as the Senate is split equally between Democrats and Republicans.

