Some say politics is at stake in Djokovic ‘s detention in Australia News, Sports, Work

On the tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s time is perfect. But when player no. 1 boarded a plane to Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year with one exception from the COVID-19 vaccine, his time could hardly have been worse.

While he was in the air, the game apparently changed – and he was denied entry when he landed. Some say politics is at stake in a country that sees a rise in the virus and debates how to defeat it.

Australian officials initially said Djokovic, a vocal vaccine skeptic who declined to say whether he received the COVID-19 vaccine, would be given an exemption from strict vaccine rules by state authorities and would be able to participate in the Australian Open.

But when he landed, his visa was revoked by federal border officials and he is now in an immigration detention hotel as he fights the decision.

It is not clear what caused the change, but the news of the expulsion led to a protest that the star was receiving special treatment from Australia, which has seen some of the strictest pandemic rules in the world.

Okokoviimi’s refusal to discuss his vaccine status or to explain why his health-based exclusion was granted did not work well in Melbourne, the host of the Open, where 92% of the eligible population is fully vaccinated and where cases are growing.

Melbourne reported 21,728 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, in addition to six deaths and an increase in hospitalizations. By 9 a.m., 18 state-run PCR testing sites had already reached capacity and were closed.

In 2020 and 2021, Melbourne residents spent 256 days under strict movement restrictions and rallies.

Against this background, many in Australia have hailed the decision to block Djokovic’s arrival.

Columnist Peter FitzSimons wondered how it could have been otherwise.

“The first Grand Slam of the year, after all, is being held in one of the most closed cities on the planet, where people have made tremendous sacrifices to keep the population as healthy as possible.” he wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald this week. “And he had to waltz, be an exception to the rule, just because he could hit a ball well?”

On social media, many shared that feeling, with a poster complaining that during isolation he could not fly to Australia from Britain to attend family funerals, and so the tennis star should not be allowed to enter.

But some say the athlete is becoming a Turkish head.

“The boy played by the rules, he got his visa, he arrives, he is a nine-time champion and whether people like him or not, he has the right to fair play.” Former Australian Open tournament director and Davis Cup player Paul McNamee told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “There is no doubt that there is a rift between the state and the federal government.”

“I hate to think politics is involved, but I feel that way.” he added.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who had not initially opposed the decision by Tennis Australia and the state government of Victoria to grant Djokovic an exemption, quickly embraced the Federal Border Force measure to bar him from entering.

“No one is above these rules,” said Morrison. “Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest COVID death rates in the world. We continue to be vigilant. “

In recent months, the Morrison government has focused on an approach to living with the virus that includes more open borders and a lighter touch on internal constraints. He implemented the changes exactly when the highly sticky variant of omicron started to apply.

Morrison, who seeks re-election in March, has faced heavy criticism for the new strategy. But he cites Australia’s low death toll and strong economy – both among the best in the world – as evidence that he can lead the country through the crisis.

“We have no choice but to cross the wave (of omicron cases)” he said. “What is the alternative?” “What we need to do is move forward.”

Morrison has also been criticized for failing to provide fast enough antigen tests to remove pressure from PCR test sites where the waiting time in some states has exceeded five hours. He has refused to make rapid tests widely available and free.

Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, has been hit hardest by the current omicron rise, which emerged after Prime Minister Dominic Perrottet relaxed masked mandates and other rules. Other states have been slower to ease virus-related restrictions, creating tension between Australian states and the federal government.

The cancellation of Djokovic’s visa has also done a lot of damage in his native Serbia, where he has long been a national hero, in the wrong way. The Serbian president condemned the move, and Djokovic’s family expressed outrage at what they portrayed as an insult to the Serbian people.

“You, the famous Prime Minister (Morrison) of a distant, beautiful and natural country, are behaving according to your principles, which have nothing to do with us and our principles. Djokovic’s father, Srdan, told reporters. “We are people, and you, sir, are not.”

Djokovic has been left to await trial in a Melbourne hotel that also houses refugees and asylum seekers who have been transferred from detention centers in Australia. In October, a COVID-19 blast at a hotel infected about half of the 46 asylum seekers then held there.

Djokovic’s brother, Djordje, said the tennis star had been taken “In a dirty room with nothing.”

He was treated as a criminal while he is a healthy and dignified man and an athlete who has not endangered anyone’s life and has not committed any federal or legal offenses. added Djordje.

The process that led to the initial decision to grant Djokovic an exemption is now under consideration. Tennis Australia insists the exemption was granted by an independent panel of medical experts, indicted on whose applications they were evaluating.

In an email, the border force said after investigating two other cases of Open-linked individuals, “An individual has voluntarily left Australia … and a third individual visa has been revoked.”

The Embassy for the Czech Republic in Canberra identified 38-year-old couple Renata Voracova as one of the people involved – and said she planned to leave the country as soon as possible.