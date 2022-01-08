government of India. allows MC nuns to continue to receive foreign donations





The Ministry of Home Affairs of India on Friday approved the religious order of the Charity Missionaries to continue receiving foreign funding under FCRA rules.

By Vatican News staff reporter The Indian government has reinstated the Foreign Contribution Regulation (FCRA) Act of the Charity Missionary (MC) license, clearing the religious congregation established by Mother Teresa of Calcutta to receive and use foreign funds. The return of the Ministry of Internal Affairs came on January 7, less than two weeks after it refused to renew the PM license, registered with the government as MK. In an official statement on December 27, the MHA explained that during the review of the MoD renewal request, some negative inputs were observed. Given these recorded data, the MoD renewal application was not approved, said the Ministry headed by Amit Shah.







FCRA The FCRA, first adopted in 1976, regulates foreign donations and ensures that such contributions do not adversely affect India’s sovereignty, integrity and internal security or affect friendly relations with any foreign state and do not undermine municipal harmony. Applicable to all associations, groups and NGOs aiming to receive foreign donations for social, educational, religious, economic and cultural purposes, it was amended in 2010 and 2015 by a series of measures. The FCRA registration is valid for 5 years and can be renewed afterwards if they comply with all norms. Submission of annual declarations in accordance with the rules of Income Tax, is mandatory. Registration for MC was renewed as the UK Parliament was debating to ask if the British government had raised the issue of blocking NGO funding overseas in India. The ministry on Thursday removed the PM from the list and included the list of 16,908 NGOs whose registration is FCRA active. Satisfied MC sisters An MC spokesman expressed satisfaction with the restoration of the FCRA license. We never expected our recording to be canceled, but it happened, Sunita Kumar told UCA News on Saturday. We are happy that the restoration of our license took place without much delay, she added. The ministry had previously said that the PM’s license was valid until October 31, but was extended until December 31 along with other associations, whose renewal was pending. An MHA official said on January 1st that the Ministry refused to renew the FCRA registration for 179 NGOs, while 5,789 associations did not apply for renewal before the December 31st deadline. The deadline for those NGOs that had applied before 31 December and whose application was not rejected has been extended to 31 March. In the state of West Bengal, whose capital is Calcutta, where Mother Teresa founded her mission and congregation, there are 1,030 NGOs that qualify to receive foreign donations. Saint of the gutter Mother Teresa was born Agnes Gonxha Bojaxhiu from Albanian parents on August 26, 1910, in Skopje, in what is today Macedonia. In 1929, she came to Calcutta, formerly Calcutta, as an 18-year-old missionary with the nuns Loreto Sisters of Ireland, of which she became a member in 1931. Later, in what she described as a call within a call, she founded her own Charity Missionary Congregation in 1950. She received Indian citizenship the following year. Known affectionately as the “saint of the gutter” for her works of mercy and unconditional love for the poor and abandoned, she won numerous national and international honors, including the 1979 Nobel Peace Prize. She died in Calcutta on September 5, 1997, at the age of 87, and was proclaimed Blessed by St. John Paul II at the Vatican on October 19, 2003. Peter’s Square in the Vatican. She is buried at the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Calcutta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/world/news/2022-01/india-renews-fcra-licence-mother-teresa-order-foreign-donations.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos