International
The international trade panel favors the US in the Canadian milk dispute; demand for American milk may increase | Local News
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced this week that the U.S. has won a dispute with Canada over imports and exports of milk and dairy products.
If the Canadian authorities keep their promise to rectify the matter, the International Trade Commission said the move could boost US milk imports to Canada by $ 227 million.
According to a press release from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office, Canada was using a system of commercial vehicle asset tariff quotas that allows countries to import a certain amount of specific goods at low or no tax rates. shut down a portion of the dairy market specifically for Canadian milk processors.
Canada called it part of its supply management system, which is the term used for the country’s complex system of quotas, import duties and other mechanisms used to support its dairy industry.
U.S. officials argued that the result was a highly protected Canadian dairy market, a violation of the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement that established trade regulations between the three countries.
Representatives of the North and New York country showed particular interest in the issue when it began. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer wrote a letter to former U.S. Trade Representative Robert E. Lighthizer and former U.S. Secretary of Agriculture George Sunny Perdue in September 2020 urging both discuss the issue with Canadian officials.
U.S. Representative Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, in a May 2021 letter to Tai trade representative requested a panel for resolving disputes under the USMCA.
This is the first time the settlement panel has been used, and US officials are pleased to announce the resolution in their favor. Canada has been ordered to end tariff quota practices by February 3rd
Today’s decision is a significant victory for American dairy farmers, said Jim Mulhern, president of the National Federation of Dairy Producers, in a press release from the U.S. Trade Representative. The United States and Canada negotiated specific market access terms covering a wide variety of dairy products, but instead of playing by mutually agreed rules, Canada disregarded its commitments.
New York federal officials are pleased with the development.
I am happy to announce that, following my advocacy, the Nordic dairy farmers will have deserved access to the Canadian dairy industry as they have suffered from unfair restrictions, said Rep. Stefanik in a statement.
Senator Schumer said the panel decision was a massive victory for dairy farmers in the lower state.
The decision will ensure that the dairy industry in New York State takes full advantage of USMCA agreements to expand market access opportunities, unhindered by unreasonable trade barriers, he said in a statement.
Instead, dairy industry officials are excited. In an agricultural news release from Jefferson County Economic Development, Agriculture Coordinator Jay M. Matteson said the Canadian market represented the third largest export market for U.S. dairy products between January and October 2021, at about $ 478 million. .
Resolving this dispute should increase the total volume of exports to Canada, Mr. Matteson said.
However, Mr. Matteson warned that this would not directly lead to higher milk prices being paid to American dairy farmers.
It is beneficial for dairy farmers and the entire dairy industry, creating more demand for American milk, he said. Our dairy industry is a global industry. The milk prices paid to farmers benefit greatly from milk exports outside the United States and it is therefore important that some agreements are implemented (fairly) for each country involved.
Canadian officials accepted the resolution in a joint statement, claiming the decision favors Canada and includes key victories for the Canadian dairy industry.
Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture, and Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business, and Economic Development, issued a statement Tuesday.
We are pleased with the report of the dispute resolution panels, which decided overwhelmingly in favor of Canada and its dairy industry, they said. In particular, it is important to note that the panel explicitly recognizes the legitimacy of the supply management system in Canada.
The ministers said they would work with the Canadian dairy industry as they redesign the supply management system to bring it into line with the trade deal, which Canadians refer to as the Canada-US-Mexico Agreement.
Canada takes its commitments and obligations under international agreements seriously, the ministers said. These include what Canada has under CUSMA with the United States, Canada’s closest trading partner.
Sources
2/ https://www.thelcn.com/news/local/international-trade-panel-favors-u-s-in-canadian-milk-dispute-demand-for-american-milk-may/article_ff2b4e76-3e6c-5646-9f2b-717a74fcae2c.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]