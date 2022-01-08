Harry Reid Memorial in Vegas attracting the country’s leading Democrats

LAS VEGAS The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from poverty and childhood deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation’s most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two US presidents and other Democrat leaders Saturday, a testament to that. influence on some of the most important legislations of the 21st century.

President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to speak Saturday during a single memorial invitation to the old Senate leader, who died Dec. 28 at his home. in Henderson, Nevada, at age 82 from complications from pancreatic cancer. . Former President Barack Obama, who praises Reid for his rise to the White House, is scheduled to deliver the eulogy.

The president believes Harry Reid is one of the greatest leaders in Senate history, White House Deputy Secretary of State Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday. So he is traveling to pay his respects to a man who had a profound impact on this nation.

Biden served for two decades with Reid in the Senate and worked with him for eight years when Biden was vice president.

Along with Obama, Elder M. Russell Ballard, an old apostle in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will speak in a 2,000-seat concert hall about Reids 60 years in the Mormon faith. Vice President Kamala Harris will also attend.

These are not only some of the most important leaders of our time, but they are also some of Harry’s best friends, Reids 62-year-old Landra Reid said in a statement announcing plans for the Smith Center for the Arts event. Performing. Harry enjoyed every minute of his decades working with these leaders and the extraordinary things they accomplished together.

Reid’s daughter and four sons are also scheduled to speak.

Obama, in a letter to Reid before his death, recalled their close relationship, their diverse backgrounds, and the Reids’ ascent from a former poor gold mining town, Searchlight in the Mojave Desert, to Congress.

Not bad for a poor, poor kid from Searchlight, Obama wrote. I would not have been president if it were not for your encouragement and support and I would not have achieved most of what I did without your ability and determination.

Reid served for 34 years in Washington and led the Senate through a damaged recession and the takeover of the House by Republicans after the 2010 election.

He backed Obama’s signature act on health care through the Senate; blocked plans for a national nuclear waste depot in the Nevada desert; author of a 1986 bill establishing the Great Basin National Park; and was praised with the help of casino company MGM Mirage to get financial support to complete a multi-billion dollar project in the Strip during the Great Recession.

Harry Mason Reid hitchhiked 40 miles to high school and was an amateur boxer before being elected to the Nevada State Assembly at age 28. He was a graduate of Utah State University and worked nights as a U.S. Capitol police officer while attending George Washington University School of Law in Washington.

In 1970, at the age of 30, he was elected deputy governor of the state with Democratic Gov. Mike OCallaghan. Reid was elected to the House of Representatives in 1982 and the Senate in 1986.

He built a political machine in Nevada that for years helped Democrats win major elections. When he retired in 2016 after a home-training accident left him blind in one eye, he chose former Nevada Attorney General Catherine Cortez Masto to replace him.

Cortez Masto became the first woman from Nevada and the first Latina ever elected to the Senate.

After all, you have been a good friend, Obama told Reid in his letter. No matter how different we are, I think we both saw something of ourselves in each other, some strangers who had challenged the odds and knew how to take a punch and care for the little boy.

Singer-songwriter and environmentalist Carole King and Brandon Flowers, lead singer of the Las Vegas-based rock band The Killers, are scheduled to perform during the memorial.

The thought of Carole King performing in Harry’s honor is an honor that can not be said, Landra Reid said in her statement. Reid has left behind his daughter, sons and numerous grandchildren.

Flowers, a longtime friend, shares the faith of Latter-day Reids saints and has been a key figure in events, including a Tahoe Lake Summit that Harry Reid founded in 1997 to draw attention to lake ecology and the National Energy Summit. Pure in that Reid. helped launch in 2008 in Las Vegas.

“Among other songs, Flowers was scheduled to sing the Nevada national anthem, Home Means Nevada.”

Stephen J Cloobeck, a close family friend and founder and former CEO of a Las Vegas-based company, said he was sponsoring a meeting Friday for several hundred former Reid congressional staff at the Bellagio Resort in Las Vegas Vegas Strip.

Those flying to Las Vegas will arrive at the newly renamed Harry Reid International Airport. He was previously nominated for Pat McCarran, a former Democratic senator from Nevada who once owned the airport and whose legacy is clouded by racism and anti-Semitism.