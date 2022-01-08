International
Cambodia defends leader’s trip to Myanmar as ‘positive step’
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) Cambodia’s foreign minister on Saturday defended Prime Minister Hun Sens’s trip to Myanmar, the first by a foreign leader since taking power last year plunged the country into turmoil, though there was little evidence that the mission made some immediate progress.
Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn told reporters that talks between Hun Sen and the Myanmar leader had yielded a very good, positive result with a progressive step forward in implementing the peace efforts agreed by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. a regional bloc currently led by Cambodia.
Hun Sens’s meeting on Friday with Myanmar’s military chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who overthrew the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi last February, sparked protests in Myanmar and criticism abroad. Opponents said this legitimized military control and broke the generals’ almost total diplomatic isolation.
The takeover of power by the military has led to widespread conflict with civilians forming guerrilla groups and thousands of people being driven from their homes by army offensives.
If there is anyone who opposes the progress of these negotiations and agreements like this, it is only those people who love war, those people who do not want to see Myanmar return to stability and peace, Prak Sokhonn, who is also the ASEAN special envoy in Myanmar. , told reporters after returning home with Hun Sen from the 24-hour journey.
Friday’s joint statement on the talks, which described them as sincere and sincere, said Min Aung Hlaing was extending a ceasefire until the end of the year and that the two leaders would postpone a meeting of stakeholders. for the provision of humanitarian aid.
The ceasefire offer is unlikely to be taken seriously by military opponents. Such agreements are routinely broken in Myanmar. The ceasefire also specifically referred only to the old ethnic armed groups, not the new civilian guerrilla units that are currently doing most of the fighting.
Prak Sokhonn also revealed that Hun Sen raised the case of Australian Sean Turnell, a former economic adviser to Suu Kyi, who is on trial in Myanmar on charges of violating state secrets. He said Hun Sen raised the issue at the request of Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne.
Hun Sen raised the matter directly with Min Aung Hlaing and he replied that the matter is now before the court, but he said that once it is over, the senior general will consider the matter. That means he promised to return to Hun Sen with positive news, said Prak Sokhonn.
Last April, ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on a five-point roadmap to a peaceful solution to the Myanmar crisis, including an end to violence and a political dialogue between all stakeholders.
The Myanmar leader was barred from attending ASEAN meetings in October after the group’s special envoy was prevented from meeting with Suu Kyi and other political prisoners, which was one of the provisions of the agreement.
The Myanmar military said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi, who was sentenced in December on charges of inciting and violating coronavirus restrictions and was sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing subsequently cut in half.
She is also facing a number of other charges.
The Myanmar army has a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority. Her takeover provoked nonviolent nationwide demonstrations, which security forces extinguished with deadly force.
The military has recently been involved in the violent suppression of all dissent, disappearances, torture and extrajudicial killings. It has also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against armed ethnic rebel groups.
Security forces have killed about 1,443 civilians, according to a detailed report by the Association for the Relief of Political Prisoners. As the blow has become harsher, an armed resistance has grown within the country.
___
Harmer reported from Bangkok.
