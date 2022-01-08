Tracey Emin will establish art school in the unused morgue





Turner Award-winning artist Tracey Emin is setting up an art school and museum in the port city of Margate on the south east coast of England, where she grew up. The school, to be christened TKE Studios (the name includes its initials), will occupy a former bathroom and morgue, Times of London reports. Both structures are located near her studio, in a large former printing house she bought with a friend five years ago. The school will include thirty new studios, which students can rent for a relatively nominal amount. Students are expected to show their work regularly and, just as cheerfully re-reported from Daily Mail, will not be allowed to smoke or listen to loud music. The morgue will serve as a kind of “mini museum”, which will house works by Emin, who in September announced that her studio would eventually become a repository for a pit of about thirty thousand photographs and twenty-five hundred works on paper. , open to the public. Emin also announced plans to launch a residency program elsewhere in Margate, which has had economic hardship in recent decades, although a hint of a possible change of fortune emerged in 2011 with the founding of Turner Contemporary there. Emin, who gained fame in the 1990s as one of the YBAs, or Young British Artists, is probably best known for winning the Turner Prize. My bed, 1998, a work of art that includes her unmade clip, scattered with soiled lingerie, empty alcohol bottles and condom wrappers. After a diagnosis of cancer and subsequent rescue surgery that left her with a urostomy bag, also documented in her art, Emin began working to preserve her heritage and raise her hometown. Among the benefits the area can enjoy thanks to the Tracey Emin Foundation are a sculpture park, lectures and life drawing classes, all available to the general public. ALL IMAGES

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artforum.com/news/tracey-emin-to-found-art-school-in-disused-mortuary-87610

