Irving Azoff’s Global Music Rights Radio Agreement Hits Performance Rights – The Hollywood Reporter





Irving Azoff Performance Rights Group, Global Music Rights, and the Radio Music License Committee, which represents radio station owners, have reached an agreement to resolve a long-running antitrust battle focused on what the industry of commercial radio will pay to broadcast songs by artists represented by GMR. The war threatened to remove some of the greatest songs of the 21st century from the radio. A conditional confidentiality deal was distributed to RMLC radio stations on Thursday detailing their ability to obtain future licenses from the GMR to avoid possible copyright infringement. “The parties have reached this conditional agreement after more than 5 years of conflicts in duel and high costs for both parties, both in time and money,” the file says. “The conditional agreement recognizes a common desire on both sides to resolve these disputes and find a way for the radio and GMR stations to work together on a long-term basis, without constantly resorting to litigation.” The RMLC, which represents approximately 10,000 radio stations nationwide, sued in 2016 alleging that GMR violated antitrust laws by packing some artists into a “take it or leave it” deal. The GMR responded a month later by claiming that the RMLC constitutes an “illegal buyer cartel” that controls more than 90 percent of the radio industry’s revenue by negotiating royalties for most commercial radio stations. The agreement requires GMR to offer commercial radio stations a “negotiated, long-term license agreement” starting April 22nd. “We strongly encourage your company to consider this negotiated solution offer if your stations wish to continue to perform songs publicly in the GMR repertoire,” the agreement states. “It will put an end to a five-year lawsuit between the RMLC and the GMR and give radio stations the opportunity to do GMR work for a number of years with rate certainty. The agreement is “conditional” because it will only be finalized if a sufficient percentage of radio stations choose the agreement by signing the negotiated license contract. GMR, which represents over 43,000 songs and 83 composers, including Pharrell Williams, Drake and Bruce Springsteen, has not pledged to offer any other licenses to the radio stations after the current one expires on March 31st. The deal must also be approved by U.S. District Judge Terry Hatter. “The resulting conditional solution reflects a commitment by GMR to treat all radio stations with similar locations and to ensure that radio stations, like yours, have access to the performance rights you currently need, as well as those that you may need them in the future as your business. it evolves and grows “, it is said in the settlement. The Department of Justice in 2019 backed the GMR, claiming in a dossier that “its naked agreements to regulate prices are one of the most damaging forms of anticompetitive restraint” violating antitrust laws. GMR did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

