Exhibition of artists in Finland goes virtual | News, Sports, Work

With the increase in COVID numbers in the copper country, the University of Finland Gallery at the Finnish American Heritage Center made the difficult decision to hold the opening reception for the 31st Exhibition of the Finnish-American Contemporary Artists Series at Zoom. Rita, an old friend of the artist, magnified by Duluth, friends from Mexico and Canada joined the call, making this a truly international show.

Natalie Salminen Rude is the featured artist; Her show is titled “interstice: (noun) a small intermediate space.” Her work includes a range of oil compositions, mixed media, gold leaf and encaustics. Encaustics is a technique that uses wax, resin and pigments, producing colors and textures depending on the thickness of the wax. A thin layer of wax on the paper will result in a translucent space and the wax can also be used to lay paper, fabric and other objects on a surface.

Within this series, there are works on canvas and panels, paper vases holding dried flowers, and especially a large three-dimensional piece hanging from a wooden structure. Natalie’s work is very textual, very delicate and most importantly, very complex.

“Her desire is for viewers to pay attention and participate in their questions and solutions. “Through attention, dialogue and the art of breaking up, the re-humanization of our world is still possible.”

There is an interesting play with light and darkness; while many of the pieces have a sticky darkness on them, others are backlit. Lilies bloom throughout this exhibition; lilies and light represent the hope that natural regeneration brings to a world where, as its mentor Jacques Ellul said, the worship of technology takes us away from the wisdom of our ancestors who were closely connected to the natural world. One of my favorites from the show is a series of eight smaller pieces called “The lily among thorns” the background is a collage of striped dress patterns and fabrics, and each has a lily in pigmented wax. There is darkness but also light in every part, and although it is available for sale as individual work, the screen looks really nice as a whole.

One of the most interesting aspects of this spectacle is that each piece is accompanied by a Haiku; a three-line form of poetry that originated in Japan. Haiku is meant to be one “Poetic Assistance”; to help start the conversation about work.

Although visiting the exhibition was a really engaging experience, it was really interesting to see this exhibition on screen because the work was inspired by Natalie’s desire to stay away from the screens for the whole of 2020. She was amazed by the mental space that happened. Over time, she discovered that she was able to put her attention under her care; which means that she had choices about where and how her attention was directed. The whole show begs the question of how and where we direct our attention, an important thing to consider in this media-laden world where it is so easy to get drawn in so many directions.

This exhibition is the 31st in a series of contemporary American-Finnish artists and part of the 125th anniversary of the University of Finland. “interstice: (noun) a small intermediate space” will be open from December 4, 2021 – February 4, 2022. Gallery Finland is located at 435 Quincy Street in Hancock and is open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can also check out Natalie Salminen Rude Zoom’s registration on the Gallery website at www.finlandia.edu/universitygallery/gallery-news-past-exhibits/.

The Copper Country Community Arts Center (CCCCAC) in Hancock is calling for entry to Art from the Kalevala – Animal Life exhibition. Art from Kalevala is an annual exhibition held at CCCAC in February 2022. Kalevala is a 19th century poetic work compiled by Elias Lnnrot from Finnish and Karelian folklore and oral mythology. It is considered the national epic poem of Finland and is one of the most significant works of Finnish literature. Kalevala is rich with images of animals including peacock, swan, deer, bear and many more. Artists are invited to dig in Kalevala and find a reference to one of the many animals that are an integral part of the stories. Artists can submit up to three works in each medium and are required to provide lines or passages from the Kalevala that inspired the work. No entrance fees are required. Submit submissions to CCCAC 126 Quincy Street, Hancock between 10:00 and 18:00, February 1-4, 2022. For questions or specific arrangements, please contact Cynthia Cote at [email protected] with “Kalevala” in the footnote. For more information about the exhibition visit www.coppercountryarts.com.