UC-Santa Cruz students win award for E. coli fighting system





A team of students at the University of California-Santa Cruz has developed a system called Progenie that was created to target and eliminate a toxic gene found in the production of Shiga toxins. E. coli. The team method offers an alternative to antibiotics commonly used in agriculture. This new method is partly designed to stop the growth of drug-resistant bacteria. The team project won a gold medal at the International Genetic Engineering Machine (iGEM) Jamboree, an annual competition that brings together student teams from around the world to present synthetic biology projects aimed at addressing pressing global issues. At jamboree, teams are valued in their virtual project posters, wiki pages and video presentations. Teams are rewarded with gold medals if they demonstrate excellence in certain categories. The team from UC-Santa Cruz sought input from local community members who would benefit most from their new technology. Developing our project idea took months of ideas, research, and communication, said team co-captain Torrey Brownell, a fourth-year biology student. We wanted our project to have a strong positive impact on our community and give us space to explore each of our scientific interests. This project solidified after our team spoke with stakeholders, livestock farmers, farmers and packaging factory workers and heard about the economic and food waste impact that occurs with food-borne bacterial outbreaks, said co-captain Stephen Hwang. now a first year biomolecular engineer and graduate student in bioinformatics. The students worked with Associate Professor of Biomolecular Engineering, David Bernick, who gave instructions and helped the team set goals and timelines. In March 2021, team members began developing and testing their own system. One of the most fulfilling aspects of iGEM was helping a pandemic-hungry group of students become the engineers and scientists they have dreamed of for years, Bernick said. The UCSC 2021 team included co-captains Hwang and Brownell and members Rhea Kamath, Franklin Zheng, David Kelaita, Denise Calderon, Julia Howard, Tobin Berger-Cahn, Rose Delvillar, Nabil Mohammed, Yi-Chi Chu, Tanya Ivanov, Tarabryn Gris, Wen Liu, Emily Hallamasek and Fonz Gamino. Team members plan to continue developing the project. More information on Progenie can be found at IGEM website. (To subscribe to a free subscription to Food Safety News,Click here.)

