Alberta could see record COVID-19 hospitalizations within 14 days, early warning system forecasts suggest

Predictions from the Alberta Health Services COVID-19 early warning system suggest the current wave could send more people to hospital than at any point in the pandemic, within two weeks.

A graph showing the hospital bed forecast excluding ICU beds from the AHSCOVID-19 early warning system was revealed on social media on Friday afternoon, AHS confirmed to CBC News.

The graph shows the current number of hospitalizations that have occurred so far, and three possible scenarios low, medium and high. Forecasts showed 14 days in the future.

Provincial data show that hospitalizations at the non-ICU COVID-19 hospital in Alberta peaked at 868 on 27 September. But any predicted scenario suggests that many more Albertans will be sent to hospital in the current wave.

As of Jan. 6, non-ICU hospital admissions have dropped to 440, data show. The low early warning system scenario predicts that figure will double to 968 within two weeks.

The average scenario suggests that the number of patients not in the ICU could reach 1,278; The above scenario suggests that non-ICU hospital admissions could reach 1,541.

From a verified source in DM. This graph shows the non-ICU bedside bed forecast from the AHS Early Warning System. All three projections appear to exceed the previous peak of the 4th wave. pic.twitter.com/XZMsdLqv6N –@ABBedClosures

The early warning system is a tool the AHS uses to anticipate potential demand in the province’s health care system and to allow it to plan for those changes in demand, according to a statement sent to CBC News through a spokeswoman.

“AHS is constantly monitoring and planning for all cases to ensure that we can continue to care for patients and keep Albertans safe,” the statement said.

“There are plans to increase the capacity of acute care, with adequate staffing and resources if needed. The current anticipated need can be met.”

The best way to prevent hospitalization is to follow public health restrictions and guidelines, stay home when you are sick, and get vaccinated, the statement added.

The projections are significant, but there is somewhat of a silver lining if one were to look at modeling from other jurisdictions, like Ontario, said Dr. Raiyan Chowdhury, a critical care specialist at Royal Alexandra Hospital in Edmonton.

“[The rise in hospitalizations has] “they really have been on their curve of better expectations than their worst expectations,” Chowdhury told CBC News.

“They’re obviously seeing an increase in hospitalizations, but not in severe scenarios. So that gives me a little hope, at least, of how things will go here.”

Calgary area forecast

According to a PowerPoint presentation by CBC News, non-ICU COVID-19 hospital admissions in the Calgary area may exceed the peaks seen in the fourth wave.

PowerPoint, dated Jan. 4, was a fifth wave pandemic update sent to emergency room doctors in Calgary. Among other things, he showed predictions of low, medium and high non-ICU and ICU admissions scenarios from the AHS early warning system.

According to PowerPoint, non-ICU hospital admissions reached just over 200 by mid-to-late September. At the time PowerPoint was circulated, there were 156 non-ICU COVID-19 patients in the Calgary area.

At the time, the low scenario suggested that non-ICU patients could rise to 198 within two weeks, staying below the peaks observed during the previous wave.

The average scenario suggested that admissions could increase to 261; The top scenario predicted that there could be 314 non-ICU patients within that period. Both of these figures exceed the peaks of the fourth wave, at least.

In theory, there are 2,400 patient beds available in the Calgary area when hospitals are fully staffed, PowerPoint said.

The significant spread of the Omicron variant is affecting staffing levels across Canada, however, as many health care workers are either testing positive for COVID-19 or need to be isolated.

Meanwhile, there is still no sign of ICU strain, PowerPoint said.

Admissions to the ICU are expected to remain relatively low compared to the levels seen in the fourth wave.

At the time, the top scenario suggested there could be 36 patients in the ICU within two weeks significantly fewer than the more than 90 first ICU patients seen around early October.

This would be consistent with recent research suggesting that the Omicron variant tends to result in less severe outcomes for those who contract it, compared to the Delta variant.

Healthcare workers feel burned out: Chowdhury

Nearly 22 months after the pandemic, many health care workers are stressed during the fifth wave, Chowdhury said.

The Omicron variant is more contagious than previous strains of the new coronavirus, which means that some people are worried that they might infect the virus outside of work, during their daily lives. Meanwhile, those who do not test positive are getting more work until their colleagues recover from COVID-19 or return from isolation, he explained.

Plus, society has not yet returned to normal, he added.

“We’ve been in this for now for about two years,” Chowdhury said. “In general, everyone in the health care system has been burned. And now there is a serious chance that not only have we been burned, but people are getting sick as well.”

That said, Chowdhury hopes that, if the Albertans cross Omicron, the worst of the pandemic will be over.