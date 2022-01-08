Ash Barty: World number one can Iga Swiatek advance to Adelaide International final ahead of Australian Open | Tennis News







World No. 1 Ash Barty advanced to the Adelaide International Finals

Australian world number one Ash Barty defeated Iga Swiatek holder 6-2 6-4 in their Adelaide International semifinal on Saturday to set up a showdown with Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina.

Barty, who won the tournament in 2020, was dominant from start to finish, earning 76% of her first service points.

The 25-year-old took a 3-2 lead after taking the first break of the opening set and continued with another break and some love to get the first set.

The Australian took her winning moment to the second set, breaking early to take a 2-1 lead, and then successfully defending a break point to keep the service at 4-2.

Barty won Adelaide International in 2020

Despite her best efforts, Poland’s fifth Swiatek could do little to curb Barty’s wave, eventually delivering the match in an hour and 27 minutes.

“This is not realistic honestly. It’s a lot of fun to play here tonight and Iga is an extraordinary champion, she made me play my best tennis. There was not much in it,” Barty said.

“Every game in this tournament, I feel like I’m getting better and better. I hope there will be a little more left in the tank for tomorrow.”

Earlier Saturday, seventh seed Rybakina made a solid showing to beat Japan’s Misaki Doi 6-4 6-3.

Elena Rybakina reached the final defeating Misaki Doi of Japan

Rybakina took a break in the second match of the first set, but was immediately broken. She then sent five aces to win the first set 6-4, before breaking Doit’s serve twice in the second to seal the victory.

“It was hard. I started very slowly, and my focus was up and down. She played so well, I’m happy I won. My service really helped me today,” Rybakina said.

In the Adelaide ATP 250 men race, runner-up Karen Khachanov defeated third-placed Marin Cilic of Croatia 7-6 (3) 6-3 to seal his place in the final.

Rus Khachanov will face the winner of the second semifinal, where local hope Thanasi Kokkinakis will face French leader Gael Monfils.

Nadal advances to the Melbourne final

Leading winner Rafa Nadal faced Finland’s Emil Ruusuvuori on Saturday to secure a 6-4 7-5 victory and secure his place in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 ATP 250 final, where he will face US qualifier Maxime Cressy. .

The Spaniard, playing his first competitive tour since August, underwent a rigorous examination by Ruusuvuori before coming out unscathed in just under two hours at the Rod Laver Arena.

Both players were solid in service in the opening exchanges before Nadal’s superior quality shone, as he secured a crucial break in the ninth game, eventually closing the set with ease.

Rafael Nadal is playing his first competitive race since August

Ruusuvuori never allowed Nadal to settle into the second set, comparing him from the start with a string of fiery winners.

The world number 95 went back to 3-5, but was left to snatch a number of chances for break points after Nadal did enough to secure the victory.

“It’s an important comeback. Starting another season here in Australia means a lot,” Nadal said. “Sure, I have to do things better on the pitch … but it’s step by step.”

Asked how his body was coping, the top 20 winner added: “Okay. Let’s see tomorrow … the body is holding up well. I need these games to improve. It has to do with being patient. and try my best every time. “

Former world number three Grigor Dimitrov was defeated 7-5 7-6 (9) by the Grand Crescent, who shot 17 aces ahead of the Bulgarian and won when he converted his fourth point in the match to advance to the final. .

Canada overtakes Russia to reach the ATP Cup final

Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied towards victory in the decisive doubles match against reigning champions Russia to oust Canada in their first ATP Cup final on Saturday.

The Canadians defeated Russian duo Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin 4-6 7-5 10-7 in a super draw in the final set to close the 2-1 draw and set up a Sunday final in the $ 10 million team. The event against Spain.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (left) and Denis Shapovalov celebrate decisive doubles victory

After Shapovalov and Medvedev won their respective singles matches, the four players returned to the Ken Rosewall Arena for doubles.

The Russians seemed to have the upper hand before Canada equalized the game with a late service break in the second set and then took the momentum to the super-taibreaker, who is played at 10 points instead of seventh.

“Felix played incredibly in the match to break and then in the tie-break as well, it just made them play so much. It was fantastic,” Shapovalov said. “We kept fighting. We have great team chemistry, team spirit, so it helped a lot.”

Earlier, world number two Medvedev crossed the Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-0 to keep alive Russia’s hopes of defending its ATP Cup title, sending the semi-final match into decisive doubles.

Shapovalov won his singles match against Roman Safiullin

Denis Shapovalov had put Canada inside a win to reach the final with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory over Roman Safiulli in the first singles, putting Medvedev in a much-needed position in the second tire.

“Denis helped me and the team push ourselves. We had a tough start in doubles, so to be able to get back that way is really a team effort,” said Auger-Aliassime.

“This is what the ATP Cup is about. You can still win because you are the only one and lose a difficult singles game. It is about the team’s efforts and we are happy to do it. We are really excited about the whole team. “