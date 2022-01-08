Nut breakage, inuit face tattoos; Afghan Songs: Goats and SodaExBulletin

A Kenyan jokes about her money flow. In Canada, an Inuit woman gets traditional facial tattoos. A Pakistani martial arts champion breaks nuts with his elbow.

These videos are just a small part of the international gems on the social media platform TikTok. While most of the content in the app may seem silly or entertaining, many videos can last up to 3 minutes – have an even deeper meaning. For some, clips are an act of resistance or a way of representing their culture.

And it’s certainly a cliché, but TikTok proves it is ultimately a small world. “A lot of the content in it like dancing, music and humor can transcend geographical boundaries and language,” he says. Damian Radcliffe, a professor at the University of Oregon researching digital trends. This type of appeal helped create TikTok most visited site in 2021, he says ahead of Google.

Here are some of our favorite TikTok videos and creators of 2021.

Great comic: Elsa Majimbo (Kenya)

Comedian (and 15 times chess champion!) Elsa StatesThe essence of TikTok is that she means something (mostly in English, sometimes in Swahili) putting on sunglasses, laughing manic … then ending her video for a few seconds by … pressing a fist chips. It may seem silly, but viewers love what the 20-year-old has more than 1 million followers on TikTok as well as 2.4 million on Instagram.

And videos are not just a stream of clever satire going through its routines. In one of her most popular videos from 2021, she thinks of the rich rather than biting the camera: “If I spend money, I’m paying taxes. So I’m building my country. It ‘s called being a patriot.”

She also likes to joke about the fact that she does not hate the isolation of pandemic life. It was the theme of or New York Times profile in 2020. “Since the crown began, we have all been in isolation and I miss no one,” she said in a video. “Why do I miss him?” “I do not have to miss you.”

In an interview with NPR, Majimbo says her strategy for success on social media is simple: “I always try to be me. It always seems to work.”

Seemingly Cute Like a Cucumber: Li Ziqi (China)



In Douyin, the original Chinese version of TikTok, Li Ziqi romanticizes a traditional way of life in China’s lush countryside quiet and comforting videos. Viewers follow Li as she prepares Chinese home-made food, makes furniture from scratch, prints a chic dress with an old-fashioned iron, and pick cucumbers for a salad. People love Li’s videos, according to a story of November 2021 by global technology blog The rest of the World, because they believe “that she, unlike her viewers, is free from the hyperproductive world, filled with capital and filled with politics.”

But Li’s life is not so idyllic. According to VICE Magazine, Li stopped uploading new videos in July 2021, prompting rumors of a legal dispute between the influencer and her management.

Singing happily despite an ‘unknown’ future: Sadiqa Madadgar (Afghanistan)

Sadiqa Madadgar, an alum i Ylli afgan, a reality song contest show in Afghanistan, captures her daily life on TikTok. Even though her country sank into what some call the worst humanitarian crisis in the world since the Taliban invasion in 2021, she has still managed to share memorable content at her source. She sings, makes short sketches for lip synchronization (like the one above) and, like many young people on social media, posts videos where she is seen joking alone and with friends.

This is not to say that the Taliban did not influence him. In September, she posted on Twitter“I cried like this when [ousted Afghan President Ashraf] Ghani fled and left the nation without a leader. When the Taliban arrived. “My tomorrow is bleak and the future is unknown.”

Hilarious, but sometimes serious: Khabane Lame (Senegal, Italy)

Over the last two years, My Excellency, a 21-year-old Senegalese living in Italy, has gained 125 million followers on TikTok by quietly reacting to other videos on social media (especially those that are stupid or offer seemingly pointless advice). In one of his best videos last year, he mocks another TikToker who wonders if directing a laser beam at the Moon would make it explode. In the next scene, Lame is portrayed as the moon. With a sad look on his face, he reads the newspaper and soon a green laser dot appears on his forehead. Lame looks straight at the camera, without fun and it’s hard not to laugh. No wonder social media users call him “General Z Mr. Bean.”

Lame rising to star has also opened a conversation about Italian citizenship for immigrant children, according to a story of June 2021 IN New York Times. Despite having lived in Italy since the age of 1, Lame still holds a Senegalese passport, making it difficult to obtain a visa to travel to the US. Times that he is “obviously wrong” and does not need “a piece of paper to define himself as Italian”.

Jumping Maasai brothers: Chile and Neema Paul (Tanzania)

Chile and Neema Paul, siblings in their 20s from Tanzania’s rural Pwani region, gained global audience this year by dancing and synchronizing with predominantly African pop songs while wearing traditional Maasai costumes. Their comments are filled with compliments and congratulations from fans all over the world: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Albania, Massachusetts. (One commenter wrote: “Your smiles are so beautiful that it almost made me cry. Love from Ireland!”) In a 2021 video, with over 1.6 million likes, the duo dances with “Isii Nafta (I love you more than you Life) “by Nimco Happy, a Somali singer who sings in Arabic, English, Chinese and Somali a song, many languages ​​of which reflect the diversity of the audience of Paul’s brothers and sisters.

A Sweet Nutcracker: Muhammad Rashid Naseem (Pakistan)

Muhammad Rashid Naseem is a Pakistani martial arts champion which holds over 60 Guinness World Records and uses his TikTok site to display his athleticism. Among his many feats, he smashes clay targets with a nunchuk and opens cans of elbows and, in one of his most popular videos of 2021, breaks 315 nuts in one minute with his elbow.

Noodles to bring to ASMR: Chatree Betta Utt (Thailand)

Chatree Betta Utt from Thailand has gained 1.5 million followers on TikTok specializing in “mukbang ASMR” videos. Mukbang, a portmanto of the Korean words “to eat” and “transmit”, is a trend that started in South Korea. He invites viewers to watch others eat large amounts of food worthy of their desire. Many viewers also hope that the sounds from eating crackling and chewing elicit a pleasant autonomic sensory meridian response. In one of his videos from 2021, Utt introduces his audience to a kind of instant ramen from Malaysia that has boba tea toppings. After watching it preparing and cooking ramen, viewers can hear Utt try the noodles for the first time resulting in a very satisfying taste. slurrrrp!

Documenting her Inuit heritage: Shina Novalinga (Canada)

Shina Novalinga, based in Montreal, Canada, uses its social media platform to share, document and preserve its Inuit culture to over 3.9 million followers. She talks about her favorite traditional food, models a dress and beaded jewelry made by her mother and sings a traditional throat song. In one of her most watched videos in 2021, with almost 4.5 million likes, Novalinga makes traditional face tattoos honoring her heritage.

Emma Grazado is an editorial content intern for NPR’s Training and a recent graduate of the University of Maryland. She chirps @EmmaGrazado.

Jireh Deng is an intern at NPR’s Source of the Week. They write on Twitter @Jireh_Deng.