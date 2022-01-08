ERs are ‘stretched to the limit’ in NS thanks to Omicron at Christmas

The aggressive Omicron variant that has led to a record number of COVID-19 infections in Nova Scotia is stretching emergency rooms already strained to their border, according to a Halifax doctor on the front line.

Dr. Kirk Magee, who oversees emergency care at Halifax area hospitals, said that although the Omicron variant may not send more people to the hospital, it has a serious effect on the healthcare system starting with the emergency room.

“The emergency department is like a glass of red wine on a white table, linen cloth,” he said. “And when you’re close to the edge, one more point makes a terrible mess and we’re really close to the edge.”

The province announced one death and 678 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday. He said 48 people were in the hospital, including seven in the ICU.

Dr. Kirk Magee is an emergency room physician in Halifax who oversees emergency care at Halifax area hospitals. (Nova Scotia Health)

Magee said the system is “extending to its limits” because of the rapidly spreading virus not because of the number of people in need of hospital care, but because of the hundreds of hospital staff who have been reallocated or fired due to COVID-19 infection or the need for isolation.

On Friday, more than 430 staff members were not available for work in the central area, Magee said. This number does not include the 162 health care workers who are out of work throughout the province because they have not provided vaccination evidence.

More strain on the system

“Emergency medicine is very cyclical,” Magee said, adding that emergency departments usually become particularly tense during the holidays.

This year is different, he said.

“We have a healthcare system that was already quite weak … Then we added two years of COVID and then suddenly Omicron came along and that really took things off track.”

According to figures provided by the provincial health authority, almost every bed of the Nova Scotia acute care unit currently staffed was occupied last week.

Dr. Nicole Boutilier, vice president of medicine for Nova Scotia Health, said there were 94 people waiting for admissions on Friday, but that figure was as high as 125 earlier this week.

There were 2,100 more emergency department visits across the province in December 2021 compared to December 2020, something Boutilier said reflects pressures that go beyond the current outbreak.

People will experience waiting in emergency departments, but Boutilier said people in need of services should keep coming and will be seen and appreciated.

Other non-emergency units are closed due to COVID-19 explosions, Magee said.

“In a system that is very fragile, removing all those beds from the system means patients in emergh have nowhere to go,” he said.

“It means we can not discharge patients from emerging, and it means that assisting physicians can not discharge patients in emerging, so it is a cascading effect on the whole system.”

Caution in the corridors, longer waits

The result is emergency physicians treating acute care in corridors, and patients sometimes waiting for 10 to 12 hours, which Magee said “is really far beyond any industry standard.”

“Actually the only beds that are often available are critical resuscitation beds and even then it is difficult,” he said.

Magee is urging the province to find space in long-term care homes for hundreds of people who no longer need hospital care but are in hospital beds.

He also asks Nova Scotiansto to seek treatment in emergency rooms only if they need urgent care.

Like everyone else, Magee said he and his colleagues are tired and frustrated by this latest wave of pandemics, but he praised those who move forward in a difficult environment.

“It’s stressful because we can not give the care we want to give,” he said. “Our teams are people; they do it because they are passionate about providing top-notch care and they know that waiting negatively affects our patients.”