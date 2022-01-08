US Government Strengthens Export Controls for Cambodia





On December 9, 2021, the U.S. Department of State and Commerce amended their regulations to tighten U.S. export controls aimed at Cambodia. According to Federal Register announcements announcing these final rules, these enhanced export control measures were adopted in response to the expanded Chinese military presence in Cambodia, as well as corruption and human rights abuses allegedly committed by the Cambodian government. . The move is based on various public statements by the US Government this year expressing concerns about Cambodia and warning US business to conduct business in or with that country, as described in more detail below. U.S. export controls have been revised by imposing a U.S. arms embargo and other military-related restrictions on Cambodia through (1) a final rule issued by the Department of State amending the International Arms Traffic Regulation (ITAR) administered by the Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC) (DDTC Final Rule) and (2) a final rule published by the U.S. Department of Commerce (BIS) Industry and Security Bureau (BIS Final Rule) amending military-related provisions in the Export Administration (EAR) Regulations. ITAR changes The final DDTC rule amends ITAR 126.1 by adding Cambodia to Table 2 Paragraph (d) (2) and paragraph (o) of this provision. As a result, exports and imports of defense articles and defense services destined for or originating in Cambodia are now prohibited, with limited exceptions. The inclusion of Cambodia in 126.1 means that ITAR violations involving Cambodian or Cambodian nationals may give rise to a mandatory reporting requirement in the DDTC. The Agency may also bring more control over alleged export authorizations to persons considered Cambodian nationals under ITAR. Furthermore, the parties using the exemption in ITAR 126.18 will have to check the essential contacts of the employees with Cambodia. EAR Amendments The final BIS rule implemented the following significant changes to the EAR: Cambodia was added to countries subject to military end-use restrictions and end-users in EAR 744.21 along with Burma / Myanmar, China, Russia and Venezuela. As a result, a BIS license will now be required for the export, re-export and transfer (in-country) of the items specified in Supplement no. the item is intended for a military end use or military end user in Cambodia. BIS applications for export, re-export or transfer (in-country) to Cambodia of the items identified in supplement no. 2 will be examined with a negation assumption. In line with this amendment, a reference to Cambodia was added List of recent military users in Annex no. 7 of the EAR, Part 744, though without any Cambodian entities added yet.

Cambodia was also added to countries subject to restrictions on the end-use of military intelligence and end-users of military intelligence under EAR 744.22 (MIEU Rule). The MIEU rule imposes an additional licensing requirement for the export, re-export and transfer of any items subject to EAR (even if EAR99 / not controlled) in Burma / Myanmar, China, Russia, Venezuela, a country listed in the EAR Country Groups E: 1 or E: 2 (ie, Cuba, Iran , North Korea, Syria), or now Cambodia when the exporter, re-exporter or transferor has knowledge that the item is intended for an end-use of military intelligence or end-user of military intelligence in any of these countries. The changes to the BIS also identified the General Department of Research and Intelligence (GDRI) as an end-user of military intelligence in Cambodia. Applications submitted under the MIEU rule for the export, re-export or transfer (in situ) of EAR items to Cambodia will be considered on the assumption of rejection.

items subject to EAR (even if EAR99 / not controlled) in Burma / Myanmar, China, Russia, Venezuela, a country listed in the EAR Country Groups E: 1 or E: 2 (ie, Cuba, Iran , North Korea, Syria), or now Cambodia when the exporter, re-exporter or transferor has knowledge that the item is intended for an end-use of military intelligence or end-user of military intelligence in any of these countries. The changes to the BIS also identified the General Department of Research and Intelligence (GDRI) as an end-user of military intelligence in Cambodia. Applications submitted under the MIEU rule for the export, re-export or transfer (in situ) of EAR items to Cambodia will be considered on the assumption of rejection. With the addition of Cambodia to countries subject to the MIEU Rule, the BIS revised EAR 744.6 (b) (5) to restrict US persons from supporting a final use of military intelligence or end-users of military intelligence in Cambodia.

Finally, to reflect its addition to the list of countries subject to a US arms embargo (ie ITAR 126.1), Cambodia was added to Group of Countries D: 5 in Annex no. 1 of EAR Part 740. This means that Cambodia is now subject to additional military-related restrictions in the EAR, including regarding the availability of a license exemption and licensing policy for certain 600 series items. As the BIS Final Rule enters into force immediately, it provides a savings clause for items that, in accordance with current orders, will be in the dock, on the lighter, already loaded or already on the road on board a carrier on January 10, 2022. Recent US government statements about Cambodia These enhanced Cambodian export controls are based on recent US Government action against Cambodia. For background, on June 1, 2021, the State Department published a media note expressing concerns about China’s expanded military presence and other activities in Cambodia. On November 10, 2021, the U.S. Department of State, Treasury, and Commerce issued a Joint Counseling (Advisory) warning American businesses of the risks of confronting Cambodian entities and sectors that may be involved in human rights abuses, criminal activities, and corrupt business practices. On the same day, the Office of the Treasury Department for Foreign Assets Control and the State Department imposed sanctions on two Cambodian government officials for their roles in corruption in Cambodia. Please see ours previous blog post for more details on Counseling and sanctions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globalcompliancenews.com/2022/01/08/us-government-tightens-export-controls-for-cambodia-13122021/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos