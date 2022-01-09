The winter storm is draining energy for thousands of Nova Scotians





Many Nova Scotians spent Saturday cleaning up after a mixture of dense, wet snow, rain and strong winds hit the region. Smooth roads led to several collisions in the province. In Cape Breton, a transport truck was stabbed and crashed into a railing before ending up in Lake Bras dOr around 10pm on Friday. RCMP says the driver of the truck escaped with minor injuries. He managed to escape the transport truck before sinking, RCMP Cpl said. Chris Marshall. He was treated at the scene and then taken to hospital. A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into Lake Bras d’Or on Friday. (Photo: Michael Macinnis) A truck driver escaped with minor injuries after his vehicle veered off the road and plunged into Lake Bras d’Or on Friday. (Photo: Michael Macinnis) THOUSANDS LEFT IN THE DARKNESS IN RICH STORM The weather caused extensive power outages in the province. At the height of the storm, 80,000 customers were in the dark. Nova Scotia Power said as of 11 a.m. Saturday morning, crews restored power to 84 percent of all customers who lost service. We have about 400 power line technicians, forestry workers, damage assessors and others on the ground across the province responding to the storm, said Sean Borden, head of the Nova Scotia Power Storm in a press release. We also have hundreds of others working behind the scenes to support restoration efforts. Our teams and crews will continue to work to restore energy safely and as quickly as possible. Nova Scotia Power said areas like Clare, Digby, Bridgetown, Kingston and Coldbrook were hit by significant amounts of heavy snow combined with strong winds overnight. While parts of the east coast and Cape Breton saw some of the highest winds in the province at over 100 km / h. TO PARKING REMOVED TO HALIFAX In a press release, Halifax Regional Municipality said the clean-up operations were active in all areas, with a focus on priority roads. According to the city, most of the main arteries are clean and passable. The winter night parking ban has been lifted in both Central Zone and Non-Central Zone 2. Green cart collection services for Halifax, Sackville, Fall River, Waverley, Cole Harbor, Westphal and Cherry Brook that were previously scheduled for Friday, January 7, will take place on Friday, January 21, due to the storm.

