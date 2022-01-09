The number of people in hospitals, ICU with COVID continues to grow in Ontario





The number of people in Ontario hospitals and intensive care units with COVID-19 continues to rise, according to the latest data released by the province on Saturday morning. The data show that there are currently 2,594 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, which is the highest figure since the pandemic began. It has increased by 122 since Friday’s report. There are 385 people in the intensive care unit due to COVID, which has increased by 47. Of these, 219 people are in the ventilator, which has increased by 42. Read more: Ontario will soon identify random COVID inpatients: spokesperson One week ago, on January 1, there were 1,314 people reported to be in hospital with COVID and 214 in the ICU due to the virus. The story goes down the ad It is important to note that the province recently announced that it will soon change the way it reports hospitalizations to COVID-19 in order to identify random admissions. Currently, hospitalizations in Ontario include patients who were admitted for COVID-19, as well as individuals who were admitted for other reasons and are now testing positive for COVID-19, Alexandra Hilkene, a spokeswoman for the Minister of Health, told Global News on Friday. Christine Elliott. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore has said the figure showing the number of people in the ICU with COVID is more accurate as hospitals are only required to report patients in intensive care with COVID-related critical illnesses. 2594 persons are hospitalized with # COVID-19. There are 385 people in the ICU with COVID-19. 248 are not fully vaccinated or have unknown vaccination status and 137 are fully vaccinated. The seven-day rotational mean of COVID-19-associated patients in the ICU is 295. – Christine Elliott (@celliottability) January 8, 2022 The story goes down the ad Meanwhile, Ontario on Saturday also reported 13,362 newly confirmed COVID cases, although new testing restrictions that recently came into force mean that number is an understatement. Trends Remember that mysterious cube of the moon? Scientists now know what it is

When will the Omicron wave end? The data suggest it could happen soon, but experts are wary There have now been 866,632 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario since the onset of the pandemic. A total of 719,739 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which has increased by 12,007. 55,700 additional tests were performed during the past day. The positivity rate stands at 30.6 percent. There are 104,277 tests under investigation. Another 31 virus-related deaths were reported, bringing the number of provincial deaths to 10,345. Ontario Public Health indicated that one death was removed from the total due to data laundering. There were 184,101 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Ontario on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 28,324,152.















