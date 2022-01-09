Sask. refuses to restrict rallies despite warning from the chief of medical health

Saskatchewan Chief Medical Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab gave the Omicron proverbial alarm Thursday afternoon, telling the media that people in the province should not see anyone outside their home inside, unless it was to work or attend school.

“We have to do everything to calm the tide. There is no time for any gathering. You have to do what is essential, which means go to work and go to school. But otherwise you have no contact with anyone outside. your house, “Shahab said on Thursday.

Shahab’s recommendation has not appeared in the form of any new provincial health order. He said Thursday that every decision belongs to the government.

Provincial orders do not restrict public or private gatherings, regardless modeling published by Shahab on December 21st suggested policies for reducing population mixing may limit the spread of the more transmissible variant.

This modeling has turned out to be an understatement. He predicted that the daily cases would exceed 300 by January 20 without measures. On Thursday, the cases confirmed through PCR testing were 913 in the province, more than three times what the model had predicted as a high-level total.

These numbers did not include persons who tested positive for a rapid self-administered test but did not enter to confirm the result with a PCR test. The province recently recommended that asymptomatic people who have a rapid positive test stay home, assume they have COVID-19 and isolate themselves, instead of taking a PCR test to confirm it.

The December 21 modeling was based on the Omicron spread with a doubling rate of 5.2 days. The Ontario Science Table released data more than a week before the Saskatchewan model suggested The Omicron doubling time was only three days .

On December 23, Prime Minister Scott Moe posted a video on social media suggesting the government could enforce the collection limits in the coming days.

If “serious cases and hospitalizations remain low and manageable,” the government will not impose measures that “will shut down activities, restrict businesses, and deprive you of your personal liberties,” he said.

During December. 30 press conference, he ruled out the possibility of collecting borders.

“We need to learn how to live with COVID,” Moe said. “We can not close our communities, our community events and our businesses forever.”

Sask. officials ‘watching’ other provinces

Moe and Shahab have consistently said they are observing other jurisdictions to see how Omicron affects healthcare. The difficulty with comparing other provinces with Saskatchewan is that every other province has some form of restriction on public or private gatherings.

Alberta, for example, has limited sizes of private gatherings. Quebec has a curfew at 9pm and restricted private gatherings indoors for six people. Ontario has closed indoor restaurants and gyms and relocated online schools by Jan. 17.

Moe said the province will look into hospital admissions and admissions to the ICU. He has said in the past that his government makes decisions to protect healthcare capacity.

The Prime Minister has said that Omicron is “much more sticky”, but it seems to be “softer” than other types of COVID-19.

There were 100 people in Saskatchewan hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursday, up from 130 a month ago. It is not yet known how many of the new cases this week could end up in need of hospital care within a few weeks.

“A single poorly planned and unrecommended event can result in thousands of cases, which once touched by people who are unvaccinated, older, weak, immunocompromised will lead to hospitalization,” Shahab said. on Thursday.

“Omicron is less heavy, but it’s not at all something we should ignore.”

When asked on Thursday for a response to Shahab’s recommendation that people not gather or mingle, the province responded with a statement.

“As the prime minister has stated, he is not ruling out new measures in the coming days if required.”

The province has not indicated what would trigger the new measures. Moe did not address the media or the public this week.

Sask. back to school, while other provinces delay return

Back to school is another example of Saskatchewan moving when other provinces are crawling.

Saskatchewan was the only province that fully turned to personal tutoring this week.

The move was criticized by the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF), the provincial opposition and some parents.

STF called for a two-day return delay, so divisions could make adjustments to limit the spread.

The opposition PPD said support for schools was insufficient and called for N95 masks for staff and students, improvements in school ventilation and the maintenance of vaccination clinics in schools.

Provincial Education Minister Dustin Duncan said Wednesday that the province has “worked very closely” with the Saskatchewan School Board Association (SSBA) on returning to school.

“Certainly there was no interest expressed in extending the holiday break,” Duncan said.

But on Thursday, SSBA President Shawn Davidson he was unaware of a delay at the table.

“We have never been given any indication by the government that they are considering responding to that request [to delay classes]”, He said.

Davidson said the SSBA was not lobbying for school returns to be delayed, but that it wants the government to restart the Education Response Planning Team. The team consisting of government ministries and education sector partners who met regularly to discuss the response to the pandemic disbanded in July.

Duncan said Wednesday that parents should expect “outages,” with teachers who may need to be isolated and classes that may need to move online.

But he said schools should be “the first to open and the last to close”.

Davidson said school divisions need the government to address contact tracking.

“School divisions have neither the human resources nor necessarily the expertise to really do all that work,” Davidson said. “We’ve been helping with it for quite some time now, but really we have some capacity challenges out there.”

In the Regina Public School Division, 53 cases were reported in 25 K-12 schools on Thursday.