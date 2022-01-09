Offers for first class international flights can be difficult to find, but here are some options

Some people turn their noses with the cheapest prices of cheap flights now.

After all, the cheapest fares are very limited: there are no changes and they last on board. United will not allow you to carry a full size bag. Delta will not give you credit for frequent flights. Alaska Airlines does not allow you to use any upgrades.

However, you can fly from Anchorage to Seattle for $ 67 one way.

More people are looking for offers for first class seats, especially first class international tickets.

This week I found some real dirt, from Anchorage to Johannesburg, South Africa.

Typically, first-class tickets to Africa cost between $ 15,000 and $ 20,000 round trip. Lufthansa offers a fare with their United Airlines partner for $ 21,536 round trip.

Between January 15 and March 27, British Airways offers first-class tickets from Anchorage to Johannesburg for $ 5,875 round-trip. Because British Airways is a partner with Alaska Airlines, you will earn a great deal of frequent flying miles while traveling. In fact, with all the bonus miles you get for first class flight, you can qualify for MVP Gold on one trip. The total attraction is 103,770 miles. Just over half, or 59,250, are elite qualifying miles for MVP Gold and 75K status.

[Alaska Airlines cutting flights by 10% through January due to omicron-driven staff shortage]

British Airways’ partnership with Alaska Airlines means that your first flight is Anchorage-Seattle to Alaska Airlines in first class.

Upon arrival, head to the British Airways Lounge at South Satellite at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. There are just over 90 minutes between flights. You will receive priority boarding for your first class suite on a Boeing 787 to London.

Your seat folds into a 6 foot, 6 inch long bed. Staff will provide all the food and drink you want on the 10-hour flight to London Heathrow Airport.

There is a stay of 9 hours and 20 minutes in London. You can spend it in the most beautiful hall in Heathrow: at Concorde Room in Terminal 5. This lounge is only available to first class travelers. There are showers, sleeping beans to take a nap and all sorts of delicious foods and drinks.

Your waiting room attendant will notify you when it is time to board the Airbus 380 for the flight to Johannesburg. This is an 11-hour flight and another cozy folding bed awaits you on board.

A wild itinerary like this only makes sense if you really want to see the world. The last time I was in South Africa, I did not have the opportunity to visit some of the must-see destinations, including Kruger National Park. See The Five Big Animals: Lions, Elephants, Cape Buffalo, Rhinoceros, and Leopard.

There is a large wine country region in South Africa. Check. There is also a luxury train called Blue train, which departs from nearby Pretoria to Kruger or Cape Town. It’s expensive, but it’s a great way to see the village.

Speaking of Cape Town, is fabulous. There I spent five days on my first trip to Africa.

If you can not arrange a time to go to Africa, you can reach London.

There is a Seattle-London non-stop on British Airways. First class seats usually cost between $ 10,000 and $ 15,000. Between January 28 and April 7, fly British Airways for $ 4,425.37. Flying to the front of the bus provides you with a total of 43,020 miles of Alaska Airlines. Of these, 23,900 are elite qualifying miles.

If you wish, book a non-stop business class seat for $ 3,226 round trip. You will earn a total of 23,900 Alaska Airlines miles, including 14,340 elite qualifying miles.

Seattle-London specials do not include your connecting flight from Anchorage. The published price for Anchorage-Seattle-London in first class is $ 7056 round trip. So it’s better to get a special ticket to Seattle and get your savings in your pocket.

International travelers should be familiar with COVID-related regulations at their destination. In England, for example, they are removing the required test for COVID-19 before you fly. But this new change has not yet been reflected on the British Airways website.

It is up to individual travelers to request the latest regulations. This may mean packing fast tests where you do the test in front of your computer screen. This is a popular option when it is difficult to find a COVID test overseas.

Closer to home, Delta has a sale in its Comfort + locations between Anchorage and Seattle. Between January 28 and February 28, you can fly for $ 137 one way in the seats with extra legroom.

Alaska Airlines does not distribute its premium seats with extra legroom in the same way. You need to choose the flight you want, then buy the premium seat before you leave. Price can vary from day to day. I chose January 28th to appreciate it and the cost was a bit higher: $ 151 one way.

It is rare to find good sale prices for premium seats. For British Airways tickets, they also come with a host of bonus miles for frequent Alaska Airlines airlines.