Few problems with the first snowfall News, Sports, Work

Few weather-related accidents and 911 calls were reported during a snowstorm that moved across the area late Thursday through Friday, according to Mark Taylor, director of emergency services in Blair County.

“We rescued him without much trouble,” said Taylor.

But cold rain and cold rain are coming this weekend, which can cause problems for drivers.

Accuweather senior meteorologist Alyson Hoegg predicts Saturday will start off cold but mostly sunny with a cool snow cover.

“Even though it is sunny, it will be a very cold day for those outside.” tha Hoegg.

According to Hoegg, the cold, frozen rain is expected to arrive Saturday evening and last until Sunday morning before returning to regular rain in the evening hours.

In the Altoona area, there may be traces of ice accumulation in hundreds of one inch, while higher altitudes can see one-tenth of an inch of ice.

“The only thing we are worried about is someone outside and around Sunday morning, the roads can be quite icy.” tha Hoegg.

There may also be snowfall on Sunday night until Monday morning.

During the snowstorm Thursday night through Friday morning, commercial vehicles were limited to the right-hand lane only, and speed limits for all vehicles were reduced to 45 mph on the I-70 in Bedford and Fulton counties and the I-99 on Blair and Bedford counties. according to a PennDOT news release.

Speed ​​limits have been lowered “For a safer travel speed for the weather,” said PennDOT security press officer Monica Jones. The speed limits were restored to the set limits and all other restrictions were lifted on Friday morning.

Depending on how the next weather system will turn out, the restrictions could be reintroduced into interstate, officials said.

“As temperatures fluctuate, be aware of areas on the road that may be thawed and in colder temperatures will freeze again.” said Jones. “Especially the bridge surfaces, as they will freeze in front of normal roads, so drivers need to be extra careful.”

In anticipation of icy rainfall and potentially icy road conditions, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid traveling if possible. If travel is necessary, PennDOT urges drivers to slow down and be vigilant against changing weather conditions.

According to a PennDOT news release, preliminary data showed that last winter in the state, there were about “301 accidents resulting in four casualties and 143 injuries on snowy, muddy or icy roads where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or careless lane changes were factors.”

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also advising residents that ice can cause trees to fall on power lines, causing power outages.

According to PEMA, if energy is lost, gas appliances should never be used to heat a home as they can cause carbon monoxide to build up.

As a result of recent snowfall, the Blue Knob All Seasons Resort has reopened for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. The resort said it received 4 inches of fresh snow on Thursday night, according to a press release.

Mirror Staff Writer Rachel Foor is at 814-946-7458.