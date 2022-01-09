International
Few problems with the first snowfall News, Sports, Work
Few weather-related accidents and 911 calls were reported during a snowstorm that moved across the area late Thursday through Friday, according to Mark Taylor, director of emergency services in Blair County.
“We rescued him without much trouble,” said Taylor.
But cold rain and cold rain are coming this weekend, which can cause problems for drivers.
Accuweather senior meteorologist Alyson Hoegg predicts Saturday will start off cold but mostly sunny with a cool snow cover.
“Even though it is sunny, it will be a very cold day for those outside.” tha Hoegg.
According to Hoegg, the cold, frozen rain is expected to arrive Saturday evening and last until Sunday morning before returning to regular rain in the evening hours.
In the Altoona area, there may be traces of ice accumulation in hundreds of one inch, while higher altitudes can see one-tenth of an inch of ice.
“The only thing we are worried about is someone outside and around Sunday morning, the roads can be quite icy.” tha Hoegg.
There may also be snowfall on Sunday night until Monday morning.
During the snowstorm Thursday night through Friday morning, commercial vehicles were limited to the right-hand lane only, and speed limits for all vehicles were reduced to 45 mph on the I-70 in Bedford and Fulton counties and the I-99 on Blair and Bedford counties. according to a PennDOT news release.
Speed limits have been lowered “For a safer travel speed for the weather,” said PennDOT security press officer Monica Jones. The speed limits were restored to the set limits and all other restrictions were lifted on Friday morning.
Depending on how the next weather system will turn out, the restrictions could be reintroduced into interstate, officials said.
“As temperatures fluctuate, be aware of areas on the road that may be thawed and in colder temperatures will freeze again.” said Jones. “Especially the bridge surfaces, as they will freeze in front of normal roads, so drivers need to be extra careful.”
In anticipation of icy rainfall and potentially icy road conditions, PennDOT is advising drivers to avoid traveling if possible. If travel is necessary, PennDOT urges drivers to slow down and be vigilant against changing weather conditions.
According to a PennDOT news release, preliminary data showed that last winter in the state, there were about “301 accidents resulting in four casualties and 143 injuries on snowy, muddy or icy roads where aggressive driving behaviors such as speeding or careless lane changes were factors.”
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is also advising residents that ice can cause trees to fall on power lines, causing power outages.
According to PEMA, if energy is lost, gas appliances should never be used to heat a home as they can cause carbon monoxide to build up.
As a result of recent snowfall, the Blue Knob All Seasons Resort has reopened for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. The resort said it received 4 inches of fresh snow on Thursday night, according to a press release.
Mirror Staff Writer Rachel Foor is at 814-946-7458.
Sources
2/ https://www.altoonamirror.com/news/local-news/2022/01/few-problems-with-first-snowfall/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]