World Bank Group Debars ADP International SA – Education in India Latest news about education Global Educational News





WASHINGTON The World Bank Group today announced the 24-month sanction of France-based ADP International SA (formerly ADP Management), a developer, operator and airport manager and a subsidiary of Aroports de Paris SA, over covert practices as part of Madagascar Airports Project and fraudulent practices as part of the Zagreb Airport Project. The sanction consists of a 12-month ban, followed by a 12-month conditional non-ban. The sanction stems from an investigation conducted by the Vice President’s Integrity Group of the World Bank and highlights the institutions’ efforts to promote high standards of integrity in projects funded by the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The issue was resolved through settlement agreements that were negotiated with the numerous companies involved. The agreements show how such agreements, and the Bank Group’s sanctions in general, can be used to help promote best business practices by companies involved in private sector development projects. The 12-month ban is imposed by ADP International SA, and its subsidiaries, ADP Ingnierie, ADP Airport Services, ADP do Brasil Participaes, ADP International Americas LLC, ADPM Mauritius, Aroports de Paris Management 3, Airport International Group, Company Management Airport , Airport Management Services, and Jordan Airport Administration Do not qualify to participate in projects and operations funded by World Bank Group institutions. It is part of a settlement agreement under which the company accepts responsibility for basic sanctioning practices and agrees to meet the conditions specified for the release from restriction. At the end of the initial period of suspension, and provided that certain conditions set forth in the settlement agreement are met, the sanction of ADP International SA will become a conditional non-use. During this time, ADP International SA will be eligible to participate in projects and operations financed by the World Bank Group institutions as long as it fulfills its obligations under the repayment agreement. However, if the World Bank Group Integrity Officer determines that the company fails to meet the conditions specified at the end of the suspension period, it will remain ineligible to participate in World Bank Group projects and operations until the conditions for release set out in the settlement agreements are met. The Madagascar Airports Project, which is supported by IFC, provides partial funding for the design and development of expansion and renovation works at two major airports in Madagascar: Ivato International Airport and Fascene Airport. According to the facts of the case, ADP International SA engaged in covert practices by participating in improper meetings with government officials from February 4, 2015 to May 4, 2015, during the tender for the 28-year contract for the airport management concession. The Zagreb Airport project, which is also supported by IFC, provides partial financing for a 30-year concession contract for the design, construction, operation and maintenance of a new terminal within Zagreb International Airport. According to the facts of the case, ADP International SA engaged in fraudulent practices by failing to disclose to IFC that the fees paid by. the company, from 10 June 2011 to 12 March 2014, to a retained agent, in connection with the concession contract, were partially transferred to an uncontracted consultant. The settlement agreement provides for a reduced period of suspension in light of the company cooperation and voluntary corrective actions. As a condition for exemption from sanctions under the terms of the settlement agreement, ADP International SA, has committed to adapting its integrity group-wide compliance program to reflect the principles set out in the World Bank Group Integrity Compliance Guidelines and has agreed to implement and maintain the program as part of its ongoing business operations, including its sanctioned subsidiaries. ADP International SA is also committed to continuing to cooperate fully with the Vice President’s Integrity Group of the World Bank Group.

