Blasts in care homes trigger calls for staff vaccination mandates





WINNIPEG – On Friday, 3,265 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Manitoba, and the increase in cases has a severe impact on personal care homes. The province announced 11 new outbreaks of care homes across the province, a model well known to Eddie Calisto-Tavares. Calisto-Tavares lost her father in the COVID-19 outbreak at the Maples Personal Care home in late 2020 and left her home to care for him in his final days. “I went from October 31 to November 11, which was the day he passed,” said Calisto-Tavares. “I learned how to use PPE and just could not stand my father dying alone.” She said the current rise in outbreaks is reminiscent of what she experienced with her father and she is losing faith in the province’s ability to manage the issue. “I do not believe when our Prime Minister, or Shared Health, or anyone who comes and says ‘we have it under control’. The Manitoba Long-Term and Continuing Care Association said most of the active COVID cases in personal care homes are staffed. Jan Legeros, the association’s executive director, said that with the high daily COVID cases occurring in Manitoba, it is not surprising to see explosions in care homes. “The staff is doing everything in their power to keep COVID-19 out of long-term care residences, but unfortunately with the spread of such a high community, it is very, very difficult.” Legeros said more than 20 personal care homes in the province have implemented a mandatory vaccination policy for their staff. Laura Tamblyn-Watts, CEO of CanAge, Canada’s national advocacy organization for the elderly, said it was time for the Manitoba government to mandate vaccination in all care homes. “Personal care home staff need to be vaccinated. It’s just critical of both at this time, and we know we will fight this as well in the future,” she said. “If you are caring for vulnerable older people, you just need to get vaccinated.” Tamblyn-Watts said provinces like Quebec, Ontario and BC have already mandated vaccinations for personal care home staff. She said rapid COVID-19 tests on the front door of care homes could also help prevent future outbreaks. “It’s not perfect, but it’s another important way we can try to keep Omicron out [care] houses. “ Calisto-Tavares acknowledges that vaccination is key to ensuring that residents of care homes are safe. “First and foremost, let ‘s mandate vaccinations, let’ s get healthy and empowered health care assistants and nurses.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://winnipeg.ctvnews.ca/care-home-outbreaks-spur-calls-for-staff-vaccination-mandates-1.5733048 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos