‘Open wound in the sky’: Families honor loved ones who died when Iran shot down a passenger plane 2 years ago

Relatives of those who died aboard a passenger plane that crashed by Iranian military forces two years ago commemorated their loved ones on Saturday with a solemn ceremony and repeated calls for justice.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran fired two surface-to-air missiles at the Ukraine International Airlines plane on January 8, 2020, shortly after takeoff in Tehran, killing everyone on board.

Fifty-five Canadians and 30 permanent residents were among those who died. Many more of the 176 people killed in the crash had ties to Canada.

A partially virtual ceremony was organized by the PS752 Flight Victims Families Association to mark the second anniversary of the tragedy. Called the “Open Wound in the Sky,” the two-and-a-half-hour event was broadcast from Toronto. Afterwards, hundreds gathered in Mel Lastman Square on the northern edge of town for an outdoor vigil.

The virtual ceremony began with a recorded recitation in Persian of poetry On the eveby the late Iranian poet Ahmad Shamlou, followed by a video summarizing the events since the accident and the families ’ongoing struggle for responsibility.

The three mothers who lost family members in the accident then read in turn the names and ages of each of the 176 victims.

“Two years ago this day … the world lost 176 hopeful and alive people for an unimaginable act of brutality,” said Admiral Alavi, the MC of the event, whose mother died in the accident.

“They were children, students, young couples, whole families and innocent people everywhere they loved very much and now I miss them terribly.”

A mourner lights candles during a memorial service on the first anniversary of the PS752 Flight crash in Edmonton on January 8, 2021. (Jason Franson / The Canadian Press)

Videos that were shown throughout the ceremony conveyed messages from family members who continue to mourn.

“The plane crash, the killing of all those young people, all the good human beings, is like the death of my hopes and desires,” said one woman.

Another asked, “What had my dear child, my dear bride, their sweet companions done that deserved to be burned by you in the heavens of our homeland?”

Families demand justice

The Iranian government refused to shoot down the plane for three days after the crash, but after international pressure, it acknowledged that a unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps “mistakenly” shot down the plane.

The Iranian military was on high alert at the time for the killing of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike five days ago at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, as well as a subsequent retaliatory Iranian attack on Iraqi bases. deployed American forces. .

Iran’s final report on the tragedy blamed human error, saying the plane crashed after being “misidentified” by an air defense unit as a “hostile target”. He blamed lower-level military personnel for the mistake.

But Canada and its allies, including the United Kingdom, have dismissed the explanation as inadequate and called for an independent inquiry.

Efforts to negotiate compensation for families have stalled and Iran recently canceled another deadline set by Canada.

Hamed Esmaeilion at his family grave. His wife, Parisa Eghbalian, and nine-year-old daughter, Reera, were killed when the PS752 flight crashed over Iran on January 8, 2020. (Samira Mohyeddin / CBC)

Hamed Esmaeilion, president of the association that lost his wife and nine-year-old daughter in the tragedy, spoke passionately about his disappointment at the Iranian regime’s lack of responsibility for what he called “cold-blooded murder.”

“They told us to be patient and we listened. They told us that all the options were on the table and we expected these options to be checked. But now, after two years, we realize that our patience has not paid off,” Esmaili said. . “Canada must stand up for justice, and it’s time for all of us to stand on the right side of history today, now and urgently.”

The group wants the matter to go before the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a Montreal-based United Nations agency, and for the RCMP to launch a criminal investigation.

WATCH | Federal officials, the RCMP useless with legal issue PS752, says the victim’s twin brother:

Federal officials, RCMP does not help with PS752 legal case, says victim’s twin brother Armin Morattab’s brother and sister-in-law died two years ago on flight PS752. He says the government and the RCMP need to do more to help victims’ families pursue justice. 8:36

He is also calling for official arrest warrants and government sanctions against senior Iranian political and military leaders, and for designating the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran as a terrorist organization.

“We continue to write polite letters, one after the other,” said Esmaeilion from the federal government. “We will not give in to an empty, shallow apology and political games … We will never forget, nor will we ever forgive.”

Saturday’s ceremony included speeches by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and three of his cabinet ministers. Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford and Toronto Mayor John Tory also attended virtually.

People gather for a candlelight vigil at the gate of Amri Kabir University in Tehran to remember the victims of the Ukraine International Airlines plane crash on January 11, 2020, three days after the plane crashed. (Ebrahim Noroozi / Associated Press)

Trudeau promises support, conservatives call for action

Trudeau said the federal government will continue to support the families of the victims and fight for accountability, transparency and justice.

“Flight PS752 crashed due to the carelessness and complete disregard for the human life of Iranian officials. We can not allow this to stand,” he said.

“Now that Iran has failed to meet the target for negotiations, we will continue strongly with other international mechanisms for accountability and justice. Canada will stand with the members of the [International Co-ordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752]”as a united front and we will not rest until Iran is held accountable,” Trudeau said, referring to a group formed by countries that lost citizens in the crash.

Federal Conservatives have called on the Liberal government to impose sanctions on Iranian officials following a lack of cooperation from the regime.

“Those responsible for this attack must be held accountable and the liberal government has a responsibility to assist the families of the victims in seeking justice,” MPs Michael Chong, James Bezan and Melissa Lantsman said in a statement.

“Iran’s refusal to negotiate compensation for victims makes it clear that the liberal government must use every means available at home and abroad.”

The Conservatives are also urging the government to start discussions with ICAO “to limit Iran’s ability to operate commercial aircraft in international airspace until they agree to abide by international norms under investigation.”

On Monday, an Ontario court awarded more than $ 107 million to the families of the six victims, though it remains unclear how the money could be collected from Iran.

The ruling followed a May ruling that the rocket attack constituted a deliberate act of terrorism, paving the way for relatives of those killed to seek compensation from the regime.