



FILE – United Airlines planes are seen parked at San Francisco International Airport with a maintenance hangar in the background on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo / Eric Risberg, File)

(NEXSTAR) Myrtle Beach International Airport is not among the 50 U.S. airports that will have “buffer zones” when wireless companies activate 5G service later this month, federal officials said. The utilities will use frequencies on a radio spectrum called band C, which has caused concern because it could affect flight operations. The Federal Aviation Administration released a list of 50 airports on Friday. of list includes airports in New York, Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, Miami and Las Vegas. Airports were selected based on traffic volume, number of days with low visibility and geographical location. These buffer zones will only protect the last 20 seconds of the flight, according to LESS. Following requests from both a large airline trade group Airlines for America and Transport Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Stephen Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, AT&T and Verizon recently delayed launch of new 5G service. Airlines for America told the Federal Communications Commission that the use of C 5G band near dozens of airports could interfere with devices that measure the height of the aircraft above the ground. Buttigieg and Dickson warned that without delay, there would be an unacceptable disruption to aviation because flights would be canceled or diverted to other cities to avoid potential air safety risks. There is a simple way to indicate that gas prices will rise

Buffer zones aim to reduce the risk of aircraft instruments such as an altimeter, which measures the height of the ship, being affected by possible interference. Elevations are essential for flights that make low visibility landings. According to LESS, the aircraft will be required to have an altimeter “which has been proven to be accurate and reliable in the US C 5G band environment”. Since omicron causes more detection cases, here’s what you need to know

Many airports are not currently affected by 5G. For those airports that are not on the list, the FAA says it “does not necessarily mean” that low-visibility flights cannot occur. In some cases, such as Denver International Airport, 5G is still not being deployed. With others, the FAA says 5G towers are far enough away to create a natural buffer. Wireless operators plan to activate the C 5G band service on January 19th.

