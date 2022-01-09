Coronavirus Omicron India Highlights: Delhi, Mumbai continue to see increase in Covid cases; EC bans physical rallies, street performances until January 15





Highlights of Covid-19 in India: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Delhi and Mumbai exceeded 20,000 on Saturday. As the national capital recorded 20,181 new infections, bringing the city’s positivity rate to 19.6%, Mumbai added another 20,318 cases to its total. However, the death toll in this wave continues to be low for both cities, with Delhi and Mumbai recording seven and five Covid-related deaths respectively in the last 24 hours.

With India battling a third wave of Covid-19 ahead of assembly elections in five states, the election commission on Saturday banned all forms of physical street demonstrations, padyatras, processions, rallies by bicycle or bicycle until January 15. Describing the situation as “very dynamic”, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said all incumbent government officials would be vaccinated twice. Election officers will be treated as front-line employees and given reinforcing doses, he added. India reported 1,41,986 Covid-19 daily cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 3,53,68,372. With 40,895 recoveries, the active case load is 4,72,169. The death toll rose to 4,83,463 with 285 patients becoming infected. According to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday, 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in 27 union states and territories so far, of which 1,203 have been cured or migrated. Active cases are currently 1.34 percent of total infections. The national recovery rate from Covid-19 fell to 97.30 percent, the health ministry said. The three priority groups of health care workers, front-line workers and the population over 60 with co-morbidities, who are entitled to their third preliminary dose 39 weeks after receiving the second vaccine, or you can book an appointment online or go to a vaccination center, sources in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. Weekend restrictions launches in most cities in India as states try to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. While Delhi and Karnataka have set weekend blockades, of Government of Tamil Nadu has ordered closures on Sundays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/covid-19-omicron-india-live-updates-coronavirus-vaccine-news-7709043/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos