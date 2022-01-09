A 7-day quarantine is required for all international passengers arriving in India. Details here

Amid the spread of Omicron, India on Friday revised its travel guide for international passengers that the 7-day home quarantine should take effect from January 11th.

According to the revised guidelines, passengers originating or transiting from endangered countries will be informed by the airlines that they will undergo post-arrival tests, quarantine if negative, strict isolation protocols if positive.

Travelers from the countries specified in the risk will have to submit the sample for the COVID-19 test upon arrival at the point of arrival (self-paid).

Such passengers will be required to wait for their test results at the airport of arrival before departing or undertaking a connecting flight.

If they test negative, they will follow the quarantine at home for 7 days and perform the RTPCR test on the 8th day of arrival in India *.

Travelers will also be asked to upload the results of the repeated RT-PCR test for COVID-19 done on day 8 on the Air Suvidha portal (to be monitored by the respective states / UTs).

If they are negative, they will further self-monitor their health for the next 7 days.

However, if such travelers test positive, their samples should be sent further for genomic testing to the INSACOG laboratory network.

They will be managed at the isolation facility and treated according to the standard protocol set including contact tracking. Contacts of such a positive case should be kept under house quarantine strictly monitored by the respective state government.

The government has required all passengers to submit complete and factual information on the online self-declaration form

Portal Suvidha (https://www.newdelhiairport.in/airsuvidha/apho-registration) before the planned trip, including the details of the trip of the last 14 days.

Upload a negative RT-PCR report for COVID-19. The test should have been performed within 72 hours before the start of the trip.

