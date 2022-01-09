“Depending on the rumors”: Quick test kits are scarce in Alberta

Photo by Greg Southam / Postmedia

Content of the article Pharmacies across the province are completely out of the rapid testing kits to detect COVID-19, according to data collected by Alberta Blue Cross, and the government says additional supplies to pharmacies are not expected until at least January 17th.

Content of the article The website for Albertans to find completely free at the pharmacy shows zero tests available in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer. The site was not updated at all during the first week of January. Renee Ignacio, a spokeswoman for the Alberta Blue Cross, which manages and updates the site , says they get their supply information for pharmacies from Alberta Health. At this time, the information we have is that all pharmacies in the province have utilized their supply and so it has been for the last week, he said on Friday. When new shipments are sent to the pharmacy, our site will be updated to reflect the new information. In a statement, Alberta Health spokeswoman Christa Jubinville said supplies to pharmacies could be limited in early January due to projected delivery dates from manufacturers and Health Canada.

Content of the article Several Health Services Clinics in Alberta in smaller communities they are also distributing kits and can be found on the government website. AHS spokeswoman Kerry Williamson said this is only as long as supplies last and listing a location on that website does not mean the clinic is definitely complete Daily deliveries continue to AHS locations as needed and deliveries to the pharmacy will continue as supplies are available, Jubinville said. We expect the extra supply will be available to ship to the pharmacy in the week of January 17th. As Omicron cases increased across Alberta, the government strengthened acceptance for PCR tests in December, shifting the focus to high-risk people and urging others to use rapid tests.

Content of the article The free quick test kits offered by the government became a hot commodity the moment they were released that month with several pharmacies reporting that they had delivered their entire first shipment within a few days. Recently, the government promised millions of quick test kits for staff and students in Alberta schools, but some of those supplies will not be available until a week after private tutoring classes begin. As Albertans try to find tests, many have turned to Twitter and the account run by Vax Hunters Alberta. Since the beginning of last year, volunteers there have worked to transmit information on where and how to get a vaccine, and most recently where to find quick test kits. Co-founder Sarah Mackey said people are frustrated by the lack of communication from the government when it comes to where and when to find quick tests.

Content of the article Depending on the rumors, people tell us when they find them, pharmacies let us know if they have them, but this is a really ad hoc network, whispering, basically, if you know the right people you can get a quick test, she said. The system means people with more flexibility and resources as a car are more likely to be able to take a test compared to people with public jobs like in retail or hotels, she said. You can not give up everything and run and get them, but you are also constantly exposed to the public and so it is just a kind of perpetuation of inequalities around COVID, that people with the greatest privilege are the ones who can have access to fast tests now. Following questions from Postmedia, the Alberta Blue Cross website was updated to include a note stating that there are no tests available at pharmacies in Alberta. PHD health critic David Shepherd said that if the government were to make rapid tests the cornerstone of its response to COVID-19, then they would have to provide accurate and up-to-date information on their findings. I have seen this on social media, people driving everywhere, trying to find quick tests, who need to help each other, citizens doing a better job of keeping track of where tests are available, and to provide that information, rather than an entire government infrastructure. It is a failure on behalf of the government, he said. [email protected] Tweet.com / ashleyjoannou

