Connect with us

International

“Depending on the rumors”: Quick test kits are scarce in Alberta

Published

28 seconds ago

on

By

 


Article author:

Ashley Joannou

Date of publication:

January 8, 2022 4 hours ago 3 minutes reading 5 comments

People line up to get a free box of 5 quick Covid-19 Antigen tests at a pharmacy in Capilano on Friday, December 17, 2021.
People line up to get a free box of 5 quick Covid-19 Antigen tests at a pharmacy in Capilano on Friday, December 17, 2021. Photo by Greg Southam /Postmedia

Pharmacies across the province are completely out of the rapid testing kits to detect COVID-19, according to data collected by Alberta Blue Cross, and the government says additional supplies to pharmacies are not expected until at least January 17th.

The website for Albertans to find completely free at the pharmacy shows zero tests available in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer. The site was not updated at all during the first week of January.

Renee Ignacio, a spokeswoman for the Alberta Blue Cross, which manages and updates the site , says they get their supply information for pharmacies from Alberta Health.

At this time, the information we have is that all pharmacies in the province have utilized their supply and so it has been for the last week, he said on Friday.

When new shipments are sent to the pharmacy, our site will be updated to reflect the new information.

In a statement, Alberta Health spokeswoman Christa Jubinville said supplies to pharmacies could be limited in early January due to projected delivery dates from manufacturers and Health Canada.

Several Health Services Clinics in Alberta in smaller communities they are also distributing kits and can be found on the government website. AHS spokeswoman Kerry Williamson said this is only as long as supplies last and listing a location on that website does not mean the clinic is definitely complete

Daily deliveries continue to AHS locations as needed and deliveries to the pharmacy will continue as supplies are available, Jubinville said.

We expect the extra supply will be available to ship to the pharmacy in the week of January 17th.

As Omicron cases increased across Alberta, the government strengthened acceptance for PCR tests in December, shifting the focus to high-risk people and urging others to use rapid tests.

The free quick test kits offered by the government became a hot commodity the moment they were released that month with several pharmacies reporting that they had delivered their entire first shipment within a few days.

Recently, the government promised millions of quick test kits for staff and students in Alberta schools, but some of those supplies will not be available until a week after private tutoring classes begin.

As Albertans try to find tests, many have turned to Twitter and the account run by Vax Hunters Alberta. Since the beginning of last year, volunteers there have worked to transmit information on where and how to get a vaccine, and most recently where to find quick test kits.

Co-founder Sarah Mackey said people are frustrated by the lack of communication from the government when it comes to where and when to find quick tests.

Depending on the rumors, people tell us when they find them, pharmacies let us know if they have them, but this is a really ad hoc network, whispering, basically, if you know the right people you can get a quick test, she said.

The system means people with more flexibility and resources as a car are more likely to be able to take a test compared to people with public jobs like in retail or hotels, she said.

You can not give up everything and run and get them, but you are also constantly exposed to the public and so it is just a kind of perpetuation of inequalities around COVID, that people with the greatest privilege are the ones who can have access to fast tests now.

Following questions from Postmedia, the Alberta Blue Cross website was updated to include a note stating that there are no tests available at pharmacies in Alberta.

PHD health critic David Shepherd said that if the government were to make rapid tests the cornerstone of its response to COVID-19, then they would have to provide accurate and up-to-date information on their findings.

I have seen this on social media, people driving everywhere, trying to find quick tests, who need to help each other, citizens doing a better job of keeping track of where tests are available, and to provide that information, rather than an entire government infrastructure. It is a failure on behalf of the government, he said.

[email protected]

Tweet.com / ashleyjoannou

    REVIEWS

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a vibrant but civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to moderate before appearing on the site. We urge you to keep your comments appropriate and respectful. We have enabled email notification, you will now receive an email if you receive a response to your comment, there is an update on a comment topic you follow or if a user follows the comments. Visit ours Community guidelines for more information and details on how to arrange your own email settings.

    Sources

    1/ https://Google.com/

    2/ https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/albertas-rapid-test-website-last-updated-dec-31

    The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

    What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

    LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

    ExBUlletin

    to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

    Related Topics: