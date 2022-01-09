Half-Speed ​​Flags in North Vancouver Marking 2nd Anniversary of Iran Crash





Members of the victims’ families and members of the British community in British Columbia mourned Saturday as they marked the second anniversary of the crash of a multi-Canadian passenger plane aboard. More than 100 of the 176 passengers killed when Iran shot down Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752 were linked to Canada. There were 55 Canadians and 30 permanent residents. “People need to know why,” said Kei Esmaeilpour, founder of the Civic Association of Iranian Canadians. His friend, Ardalan Ebnoddin-Hamidi, was killed, along with his wife and son. Read more: The report on the crashed plane leaves the Iranian BC community with unanswered questions “Just a week before the disaster, he called me and said, ‘Hey Kai, I’m going to Iran in a week.’ I asked, “Ardalan, do you think it’s safe for you?” The story goes down the ad He said, “You know I hope it’s safe.” Iran has claimed the incident was the result of human error, a claim Esmeilpour said many friends and family members of the victims questioned given Iran’s reluctance to provide key documents.















2:09

The $ 107 million decision for the families of the victims of the plane crash in Iran, a precedent setting, says the lawyer





The $ 107 million decision for the families of the victims of the plane crash in Iran, a precedent setting, says the lawyer

He said many of the regime’s official explanations also raised more questions than answers. “Iran claims that they evacuated the airspace, but there is no sign of (this) … No evidence of the interruption of communication that the Iranian government has claimed,” he said. “The government says it may be a human error, but when you look at that guy, the operator who shot down the plane is an experienced guy who served in Syria with this system.” Seven of the victims lived on the north shore of Metro Vancouver, an Iranian immigration center in the region, according to North Vancouver City Mayor Linda Buchanan. Trends Gone by 2040: Why Some Religions Are Falling In Canada Faster Than Ever

Candice Murley, the famous TikToker of Newfoundland, dies at the age of 36 The story goes down the ad Read more: Mourners gather to remember victims of plane crash in Iran on the eve of North Vancouver kiln The city of North Vancouver has lowered the flag on the town hall and its civic square for the weekend in recognition of the tragedy. “I really felt it was important to make sure we let them know as a community, we want to be resilient and supportive, and we have not forgotten the events of that day and the impact it has had on so many families. . not only in my city, but all over the North Coast and in my city, “Buchanan said.















1:37

Canadian families of PS752 flight victims publish crash report





Canadian Families of PS752 Flight Victims Release Crash Report November 24, 2021

Earlier Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada “will not rest” until Iran is held responsible for the plane crash. “I promise you that we will always continue to fight for the accountability, transparency and justice you deserve,” Trudeau said in a video message. The story goes down the ad Read more: Canada will not rest until Iran bears responsibility for the plane crash: Trudeau In a partially virtual commemoration on the northern edge of Toronto, a group representing family members expressed outrage and outrage over Iran’s incompatibility and “icy” pace of responsibility. “Our patience is tired. “Today is the day when diplomacy ends and justice begins,” said Hamed Esmaeilion, who heads the PS752 Flight Victims Association.















1:53

Trudeau faces father of plane crash victim in Iran in campaign halt





Trudeau faces father of plane crash victim in Iran at campaign halt on August 28, 2021

The group demands that the matter go to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a Montreal-based United Nations agency, and that the RCMP launch a criminal investigation. He also calls for arrest warrants, official government sanctions against Iran’s top political and military leaders, and the designation of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization. The story goes down the ad Read more: At least 15 BC residents among 57 Canadians killed in Iran plane crash In BC, Esmaeilpour added his voice to the call for more pressure on Iran, saying the victims of the disaster were innocent people seeking a better life for their families. “They were looking for a peaceful place to live (but it was still) their problem and that government … their policies and all their terrorist acts took their lives,” he said. “This is the main question that needs to be answered. Why?” with folders from the Canadian press © 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8498371/flags-at-half-staff-in-north-vancouver-marking-2nd-anniversary-of-plane-downed-in-iran/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos