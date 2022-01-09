COVID-19 in Sask .: 114 people in hospital, test positive still over 25%





More than one in four people taking a PCR test are being tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, provinces reported on Saturday. It is the third day in a row with a test positivity rate above 25 percent. There were 3,510 tests and 937 new cases reported on Saturday for a test positivity rate of 26.7 percent. The province has said they will look at hospital admissions as an indicator of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan. On Saturday, the number of people in the hospital increased from nine to 114. Of these, 101 were enumerated for hospital care and 13 others in intensive care. In the provincial update, there were 58 hospitalizations from a COVID-19-related disease, 36 accidental, asymptomatic infections and seven have not yet been identified. It is the third day in a row that the province has posted more than 900 new cases every day. Prior to 2022, the largest number of new daily cases was 602, according to provincial dashboard for COVID-19. It has caused the province to clear a total of 90,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. While the chief of medicine Dr. Saqib Shahab had said that COVID-19 records have always lost a part of case counting, case counts have recently been skewed by the latest provincial guidelines. Last week, the Saskatchewan government advised residents not to request PCR testing if they tested positive for a rapid antigen test, but were asymptomatic, leading to a reduction in the number of cases. Despite this, active cases have continued to break records, including a number of active cases which has increased by more than 6,000 cases in just over two weeks. There were less than 800 active cases on December 23, which increased to 6,897 active cases on January 8, according to the COVID-19 provincial dashboard. New cases were reported in the following health regions: Far Northwest: 19.

Far Northeast: 10.

Northwest: 34.

Central North: 26.

Northeast: 39.

Saskatoon: 224.

Central West: 19.

Central East: 68.

Regina: 225.

Southwest: 29.

Central South: 46.

Southeast: 80. Another 118 cases are awaiting settlement information. Saskatchewan reported no new deaths Saturday. During a press conference Thursday, Public Safety Agency president Marlo Pritchard said some elements of this Panel and COVID-19 would not be updated, including variants of worries and death charts. The province reported 3,034 new vaccine doses on Saturday, bringing the total to 1,813,493. About a third of the new doses were first doses (1098) and the rest were second doses. Saskatchewan ranks among the lowest active case rates in all of Canada, but with the warning that some cases are not counting as a result of government advising against PCR tests for some residents. Saskatchewan Activity Case Rate, according to the Canadian government, is about 444 per 100,000 compared to the national average of 985.

