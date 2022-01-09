International
New Brunswickers dig their way through the snowstorm
New Brunswickers are waking up from snowy roads after the first snowstorm in the province in 2022.
The regions along the southern coast of the province were hit hardest. Saint John, Sussexand Pennfield Ridge reported over 30 inches of snow.
Moncton recorded 28 centimeters.
Edmundston experienced less snow with only four inches reported.
From 08:00 this morning, the total snowfall is from Maritimes.
Large gradient of about 5 cm along the Atlantic coast up to 20-30 + cm for north north, south NB and PEI!
Landslides of 70-100 + km / h led to power outages and snow slides.
thank you @CoCoRaHSCanada volunteers!#nstuhi #nbstorm pic.twitter.com/7tcHCgp5DY
Wind gusts of 70-100 km / h led to power outages and snow slides. As thousands of people lost power on Friday, less than a thousand were left without power on Saturday morning.
The storm led to the closure of many roads and travel tips Friday night, including the Trans-Canada Highway from Moncton to Nova Scotia. However, roads began to reopen and travel tips were removed early Saturday morning.
Saint John Transit is operational again after closing at 16:00 on Friday. However, the transit operator warned that there could be delays and bus deviations.
Public libraries in Moncton, Dieppeand Riverview will be closed until 1pm on Saturday.
St. John’s police are busy
In a statement Saturday, St. John’s police say they responded to about 20 vehicle crashes. Ten of the collisions resulted in injuries that were mostly minor.
Officers also responded to 31 other storm-related calls, most of which concerned roads blocked by vehicles stuck in the snow.
Parking ban
The overnight parking ban is in effect for the south / central peninsula in Saint John, effective from 11pm on Saturday until 7am on Sunday. The purpose of the parking ban is to allow snow removal.
Residents who park normally on the street will have the opportunity to enter some parking lots starting from 18:00 tonight until 7 o’clock on Monday morning:
- Duke and Sydney street corner.
- Peters Street.
- CarmarthenStreet (Church of the Vineyard).
- Sydney Street (New Brunswick Service).
- Vulcan Street.
