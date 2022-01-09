The US and Russia launch high-level talks to avert the conflict in Ukraine

The United States and Russia open talks Sunday in Geneva on rising tensions over Ukraine, with Moscow seeking a new security deal with the West but facing strong pressure to withdraw troops.

The high-level talks kick off a week of diplomacy in which Russia will meet with NATO and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), with the US trying to reassure European allies that it will not be bypassed.

Russia has amassed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border since late last year and has demanded assurances that NATO will not expand eastward or establish further bases in the former Soviet Union.

The United States, represented by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, agreed to the talks even though it made it clear that many of Moscow’s proposals are not initial.

Originally scheduled to begin Monday, Sherman will now have a working dinner with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov on Sunday evening, a State Department spokesman said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, dismissing Moscow’s demands as a “gas blow”, has insisted the talks will not bring progress as long as Russia has “weapons in Ukraine’s head”.

“We are prepared to respond strongly to further Russian aggression. But a diplomatic solution is still possible and preferable if Russia chooses it,” Blinken said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with his US counterpart Joe Biden in Geneva in June and agreed on regular “stability” talks between Sherman and Ryabkov, who will again lead the Russian delegation.

‘Massive’ revenge

In two phone calls with Putin, Biden has warned of dire consequences if Russia invades Ukraine.

The measures under consideration include sanctions against Putin’s inner circle, the cancellation of Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany or, in the most drastic scenario, the severance of Russia’s ties with the world banking system.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that Washington would also send more troops to eastern NATO members like Poland and the Baltic if Russia invades.

Europeans have shown solidarity, with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell visiting the front line in Ukraine, although some countries are expected to hesitate in the toughest measures.

“Whatever the solution, Europe must be included,” said EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia insists it was deceived after the Cold War and realized that NATO would not expand.

Instead, the US-led alliance accepted most of the former Warsaw Pact countries and the three Baltic states that were under Soviet rule.

Russia has been putting intense pressure on neighboring Ukraine since 2014, after a revolution overthrew a government that had sided with the Kremlin against rapprochement with Europe.

Russia has invaded the Crimean peninsula and is backing an uprising in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people.

At a time when Russia is also intervening to support allies facing popular uprisings in Belarus and Kazakhstan, Moscow has insisted it wants concrete progress in talks with Washington.

Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov warned after the phone call with Biden that the United States would make a “colossal mistake” if it continued with sanctions.

‘Giant bluff’?

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, in a meeting with the alliance’s foreign ministers on Friday, said there were real dangers of a Russian invasion.

But John Herbst, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, described the gathering of Russian troops as a “giant bluff” by Putin to seek a negotiated deal.

“They are trying to see if the Biden administration or Europe will turn a blind eye,” said Herbst, now at the Atlantic Council think tank.

“As long as the Biden administration remains at least as strong as it is now,” he said, “it may be enough to keep Putin from a major blow to Ukraine, but I do not rule out something smaller.”

Matthew Rojansky, director of the Kennan Institute at the International Center for Scholars Woodrow Wilson in Washington, D.C., said the Geneva talks were more about preventing the acceleration of the crisis in Ukraine than about reaching a grand deal.

“I think it has to do with pulling the pendulum, if we can, towards thicker interaction and more effective diplomacy and communication – not permanent and permanent solutions to all problems.”

While also downplaying the possibility of a full-scale invasion, Rojansky said the risks of Russia’s rise were real.

“There is a Chekhov principle – you place a loaded gun on stage in the First Act and it must be fired from the Third Act.”

(AFP)