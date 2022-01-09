The city of Mississippi is recognized as a global leader in public art State News





HATTIESBURG, Miss (AP) Paris. New York. Berlin. Hattiesburg. These four cities have something in common. Each is on a list of 11 cities in the world recognized as leaders in public art. Hattiesburg was included in the list in Travel and Leisure magazine thanks to the many murals and sculptures found throughout the city. Home to more than 40 public art installations, including murals, sculptures and glowing utility boxes, Hattiesburg is committed to making art available to all of its citizens, the article says. The list of 11 cities also includes Miami, Vancouver and Cape Town, South Africa. Only four U.S. cities were named on the list. The fourth city is Philadelphia. Cities were selected from “a study of art in cities around the world by para.co.uk “based its results in part on a number of Instagram posts and street art searches,” the magazine said. Being one of the four cities in North America included in a list that talks about public art in places like New York City, Paris and Berlin is just one example of the talent and creativity that exists right here in Hattiesburg, said the mayor of Hattiesburg, Toby Barker. in a statement. Public art is a rising star in our community, thanks to many who have gone before us and the steadfast leadership of the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Arts. The Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art has stepped up efforts to install murals and other works of art, including hiring local artists to decorate service boxes. A number of sculptures purchased during the annual public art exhibitions are scattered throughout the downtown area. The city also offers more than 30 Free Small Libraries created by artists; Pocket Museum, a miniature museum housed in a window in an alley in downtown Hattiesburg; Jook, who gives a hint to the history of the city as the birthplace of rock and roll; murals pop-up for the holidays and more through its tourism and local arts organizations. Most public art sites can be visited using the Arts Trail map, but more installations have been added since the map was published in April. To be included in an international list of major art destinations speaks volumes about Hattiesburg’s creative spirit, said in a statement Kristen Brock, director of programs and promotions for VisitHATTIESBURG and the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art. HAPA is extremely fortunate to work with national and local artists to bring innovative, creative and diverse images to the city’s public spaces. The city has plans to continue its offerings in public art with the aim of at least 100 murals throughout the city. We look forward to continuing our trajectory as a major art destination and achieving our goal of being the City of 100 Murals, Barker said.

