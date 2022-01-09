Who are you looking at? Trap Camera Wins International Photographer Award | Local News





Editor’s note: This story is part of the Lee Enterprises “Grizzlies and Us” series. The project examines many issues related to the difficult coexistence of grizzly bears and humans in the low 48, which have comemorein focus recent years as federal–the protected animal pushes further into human-occupied areas. The 10-part series, consisting of more than 20 stories, was produced byreporters and photojournalists across Rocky West Mountain. Just one shot is enough to win the “Best Wildlife Museum of Natural History Museum” award, and that’s all Zack Clothier got. His image, Grizzly Leftovers included months of work and elaborate equipment, plus good luck. The photo captures a grizzly-eyed glare looking at the camera as his clawed paw progresses towards a bull skeleton, which is almost completely stripped of its flesh. People are also reading… What it does not show is the numerous trips to replace the camera batteries in the trap until the expected scene arrives, or the chaos that resulted after the first click of the aperture shook grizzly. Clothier has spent about a decade in the Seeley-Swan area. He photographs wildlife, landscapes and other natural scenes for great prints, and also takes some contract photography. His work with local conservation groups made him interested in camera traps, as a way to document difficult or dangerous creatures to be photographed in person. He found the corpse of a deer bull while skiing in the mountains near his home. Traces in the snow indicated he had been chased and killed by a pack of wolves. There was enough meat left in the bones to predict the wolves might return, so did Clothier create an elaborate set of devices to capture the scene. The main camera was housed in a tripod mounted on a tripod and camouflaged. Separate flash units were placed upstairs on tree branches. He placed a smaller gaming camera away from the site as an early warning monitor. I did not want to walk up to the corpse with a bear in it, Clothier said. I checked it along the way, and the first thing in it was a big grizzly that was passing early in the morning. So I made a lot of noise before entering. The melting snow had flooded the nearby creek and nearly flooded the camera configuration. Grizzlys antisocial attitude did not help things. The first thing I noticed was the corpse was pulled from the camera, Clothier said. The creek was flooded and the camera was a few inches above the water line. It was thrown in the trash. The case returned to the sky and the lens was covered with bears by the bear. There were scratches on the cash register bite marks. He checked the camera memory card. It was full of visits by pine cone scavengers, a rabbit in snow boots, a fox and then a final clear blow. The image showed grizzly looking at the frame. The other frame was running from the sky. The wide-angle lens of the camera captured some misleading images of the bear moving its lifeless body, eroding its bones, and trying unsuccessfully to capture the flash units in the tree. The only printable image was the last one. The first image was gray looking at the frame, and once the camera was turned off, it was thrown, Clothier said. The other frame was running the sky with a brown fur. Id used a wide-angle lens, and you could see he pulled the corpse even further, and you could still spot it, biting the deer bones. He rose to his feet to reach the flash by turning off while he was eating, but was so high that he was unable to reach it. He titled the image “Grizzly Remnants.” And on October 15, Clothier learned he had won 2021 Wildlife Photo of the Year competition from the Natural History Museum of London. picture EXHIBITION will make international tours. You have to log in to react.

