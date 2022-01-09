More focus on international trade development, important to AgriNews in the US

WASHINGTON Continuing development is important to U.S. trade policies with other countries.

The trade policy that our country has gone through in the last two decades has been challenging regardless of which administration has been in office, said Rep. Jim Costa, D-Calif.

The initiative negotiated during the Bush administration and continued under the Obama administration to pursue the Trans-Pacific Partnership with other countries in the Pacific, I thought was a good strategy, said Costa, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee. during a roundtable discussion. organized by Farmers for Free Trade.

But we split from the TPP, Costa said. And it was disappointing with the Biden administration because we did not get a trade ambassador until June.

“I think we need to re-engage with countries that have been part of the TPP because it is an important opportunity,” he said.

During the pandemic, Costa said, the United States learned much from the closure of restaurants and schools and about the complicated food supply chain.

We saw the impacts on the markets. For example, over 70% of the bacon and pork belly consumed in America occur in restaurants, he said.

Now we are dealing with barriers in ports and there are so many tanks returning empty, said Costa, who is a third generation farmer. This is an unfair trading practice because we have got products that can fill those tanks that are returning to Asian ports.

Costa stressed the importance of ensuring the proper implementation of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Mexico is a huge market for American dairy products, Costa said.

Historically, even with NAFTA, we saw our neighbors use phytosanitary standards as a non-tariff barrier and had to deal with it again, he said. We need clarity about the priorities for this administration policy, where agriculture fits in and how they intend to deal with our allies and opponents.

Access to all markets for trade is a priority, Costa said.

That includes the large Chinese market, but we need to look for an equal playing field and fair trade, Costa said. We need to work together on a bipartisan basis, especially over the next six months.

Corn Refiners Association

With over 95% of consumers residing outside the U.S., trade and access to foreign markets through the pursuit of trade agreements remains vital to the economic fortunes of American workers, consumers, and industries, said John Bode, president and CEO of the American Corn Refiners. .

The association published an internal analysis of major trading economies.

I sought this analysis to bring simple facts about whether moving slowly, if at all, in new trade agreements means that the US is still lagging behind or falling behind other major trading nations, Bode said. The review is from 2010 to 2020, which includes the administrations of both parties.

In the last 10 years, Bode said, U.S. progress in trade deals has been modest and the outlook is not promising.

Rival trading countries have rapidly expanded trade opportunities through bilateral and multilateral trade agreements, Bode said.

China is no. 1 in international trade and has entered into 10 new free trade agreements, including the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, which is the largest trade agreement in the world, he said. The European Union is no. 2 in international trade, has entered eight new FTAs ​​and Japan is no. 4 in international trade, entering seven new FTAs.

Canada is number 8, with eight new FTAs.

The US is number 3 in international trade and has concluded four trade agreements including the modernization of NAFTA, Bode said.

However, not all trade agreements are equal, Bode stressed.

The benefits over the last decade from trade barrier reductions are $ 553 billion for the EU, $ 420 billion for China and $ 171 billion for the US, he said. The US benefit is 30% of what the EU has achieved and about 40% of what China has achieved, this is not competitive.

And, Bode said, the outlook is worse.

Leading trading partners are moving forward with new trade agreements, and last year, nearly half a dozen countries expressed interest in joining the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement, Bode said.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the world and China along with other countries are eager to enter the CPTPP membership circle while the US continues as an observer, he said.

The Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership, or RCEP, is an evolving multilateral trade agreement that excludes the United States.

It creates the largest trade deal in the world with 30% of the global economy and 30% of the global population, Bode said. It joins Asian trading giants China, Japan and South Korea for the first time, and the deal sets out to abolish tariffs on 91% of goods and standardize regulations on investment in intellectual property and e-commerce.

The United States is losing markets, Bode said, as competitors are establishing rules of trade with potential customers.

Our competitors are gaining momentum as we are slowing down in a game that requires a lot of time to score, Bode said.

The good news is that there are many thought-provoking leaders in Congress concerned about this situation, and the Biden administration is putting capable people in key positions, including Ambassador Katherine Tai and Secretary Tom Vilsack, he said. Good people may be able to make good things happen.