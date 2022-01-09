Local elections hold Defend Democracy rally on 6 January

At a unity show, elected officials gathered at Brooklyns Grand Army Plaza on Jan. 6 to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2021 U.S. Capitol Uprising in an effort to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Since then, states across the country has adopted severe restrictions on voting rights.

NY State Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie was joined by Attorney General Letitia James, Attorney General Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and several councilors and assembly members in the Soldiers and Sailors Arch, in particular to talk about the protection of democracy and the protection of voters’ rights.

A year ago today, we witnessed a deadly attack on our government to stop the peaceful and orderly transfer of power, said Myrie, who chairs the New York State Senate Election Committee. The Capitol riots in DC ended that day, but the onslaught on voting rights continued in state capitals across the country. Instead of barricades and bear-spraying, the insurgents’ tools are now bills and laws designed to limit voting and weaken the structure of our democracy.

James denounced the attack in her speech, saying voting is not a privilege in the US, but a right. Voting is a fundamental, constitutional and sacred right and we can not and will not allow these attacks to continue, James said. In the spirit of the late titan John Lewis, we must fight with everything we have to expand our voting rights and uphold the promise of true freedom and justice for all.

Lander added that it would be prudent at the federal level to repeal the filibuster, a political procedure often used to delay a decision on a proposed piece of legislation, and to pass John Lewis Voting Advancement Act. We did not need confederate flags flying through the corridors of the Capitol to know our democracy was under attack, Lander said. The threats obviously existed long before January 6th.

Williams noted that the US has had real democracy only for a few decades since there were many people of color and women who were not allowed to vote in its infancy. The decline of democracy, he said, begins when people attack the media, make other people a form of patriotism and prevent a peaceful transition of power. The only thing that prevented the worst was our ability to vote for people out of office and a peaceful transition of power, that is the thing they will come after, Williams said.

Reynoso said it is understandable to fight for politics and not agree on practices, but to attack the idea of ​​democracy is unacceptable. He is in full support of the protection of voting rights.

At the heart of the fight for the right to vote is to ensure that every qualified voter has no barriers to exercising his or her vote and that every vote counts, said Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP State Conference in New York. Now is the time to fight against nationwide efforts to limit who can have a say in our government and to demonstrate that we are the true defenders of democracy by making the John Lewis New York Bill of Rights.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the U.S. Capitol terrorist attack still haunts him.

Our system requires a common, fundamental belief that our institutions matter, whether you win or lose. Progress begins with shared values. Healing begins responsibly. We owe it to the officers who lost and were wounded that day to bring to justice those who planned this attack, Adams said.

Ariama C. Long is a member of the Corps America report and writes about culture and politics in New York City for the Amsterdam News.