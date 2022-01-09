International
Local elections hold Defend Democracy rally on 6 January
At a unity show, elected officials gathered at Brooklyns Grand Army Plaza on Jan. 6 to mark the one-year anniversary of the 2021 U.S. Capitol Uprising in an effort to overthrow the 2020 presidential election. Since then, states across the country has adopted severe restrictions on voting rights.
NY State Senator Zellnor Y. Myrie was joined by Attorney General Letitia James, Attorney General Jumaane Williams, Comptroller Brad Lander, Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, and several councilors and assembly members in the Soldiers and Sailors Arch, in particular to talk about the protection of democracy and the protection of voters’ rights.
A year ago today, we witnessed a deadly attack on our government to stop the peaceful and orderly transfer of power, said Myrie, who chairs the New York State Senate Election Committee. The Capitol riots in DC ended that day, but the onslaught on voting rights continued in state capitals across the country. Instead of barricades and bear-spraying, the insurgents’ tools are now bills and laws designed to limit voting and weaken the structure of our democracy.
James denounced the attack in her speech, saying voting is not a privilege in the US, but a right. Voting is a fundamental, constitutional and sacred right and we can not and will not allow these attacks to continue, James said. In the spirit of the late titan John Lewis, we must fight with everything we have to expand our voting rights and uphold the promise of true freedom and justice for all.
Lander added that it would be prudent at the federal level to repeal the filibuster, a political procedure often used to delay a decision on a proposed piece of legislation, and to pass John Lewis Voting Advancement Act. We did not need confederate flags flying through the corridors of the Capitol to know our democracy was under attack, Lander said. The threats obviously existed long before January 6th.
Williams noted that the US has had real democracy only for a few decades since there were many people of color and women who were not allowed to vote in its infancy. The decline of democracy, he said, begins when people attack the media, make other people a form of patriotism and prevent a peaceful transition of power. The only thing that prevented the worst was our ability to vote for people out of office and a peaceful transition of power, that is the thing they will come after, Williams said.
Reynoso said it is understandable to fight for politics and not agree on practices, but to attack the idea of democracy is unacceptable. He is in full support of the protection of voting rights.
At the heart of the fight for the right to vote is to ensure that every qualified voter has no barriers to exercising his or her vote and that every vote counts, said Hazel Dukes, president of the NAACP State Conference in New York. Now is the time to fight against nationwide efforts to limit who can have a say in our government and to demonstrate that we are the true defenders of democracy by making the John Lewis New York Bill of Rights.
Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement that the U.S. Capitol terrorist attack still haunts him.
Our system requires a common, fundamental belief that our institutions matter, whether you win or lose. Progress begins with shared values. Healing begins responsibly. We owe it to the officers who lost and were wounded that day to bring to justice those who planned this attack, Adams said.
Ariama C. Long is a member of the Corps America report and writes about culture and politics in New York City for the Amsterdam News. Your donation to fit our RFA grant helps it continue to write stories like this; please consider making a tax deduction of any amount today by visiting: https://tinyurl.com/fcszwj8w
Sources
2/ https://amsterdamnews.com/news/2022/01/08/local-pols-hold-defend-democracy-rally-on-jan-6th/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos