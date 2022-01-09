International
Young Brothers suspends some shipments to Maui | News, Sports, Work
Young Brothers is temporarily suspending some of its cargo shipments from Honolulu to Kahului – including dry goods and refrigerators, cars and livestock – after a COVID-19 blast left the company short of staff, the company and county said Friday.
Young Brothers, an essential supplier of goods between the islands, said there would be no delays for cruises scheduled to and from Maui next week. However, the company is temporarily reducing the acceptance and delivery of shipments until next week “due to lack of manpower associated with COVID.”
Of the approximately 33 Young Brothers employees at Kahului Harbor as of Friday, eight have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.
“We know the people of Hawaii rely on Young Brothers to provide the critical supplies they need and that is why we are continuing to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our team members who make this possible. . “ Megan Rycraft, Young Brothers’s director of health, safety, quality and environment, said in a statement to The Maui News on Friday.
Currently, operations are limited to transporting straight-loaded containers, dry containers or 20- or 40-foot refrigerators that highly skilled machinery operators load directly into barges using a fork, the company said.
Cargo that Young Brothers is not currently accepting from Honolulu to Kahului includes all dry palletized and mixed cargo, refrigerated cargo and loose cargo, automobiles, rolling stock, livestock and hazardous materials services.
Starting next week, Young Brothers will slowly introduce these other types of shipments.
By next Thursday, the company plans to fully resume all freight and delivery services from Honolulu to Kahului.
During a county press conference Friday, Mayor Michael Victorino urged residents not to do so “Run to Costco or Walmart or Walgreens or CVS Longs and start stocking up on toilet paper and hand towels and stuff.”
“Do not rush and go buy water and all that. It is not necessary. This is by no means a shortcoming. “ said Victorino. “But just to make sure people understand, there may be some small interruptions in deliveries, especially in small transport.”
The mayor added that he met with Young Brothers President Jay Ana on Friday and that the company said it would “Try not to interrupt in any way the daily or normal transport to Maui, Molokai, Lanai and across the state.”
“What’s on the cards, so that people understand – and this is only temporary until January 16 or 17 – is the small container or small bulk transport of them, what you call pallet transport.” said Victorino. “They will see if the carriers can help the consumer or the carriers from Maui, or the producers from Maui, if it is with flowers, food or anything of that nature. These will be some of the areas they will recommend changes. “But it will cost a little more, and we also have air transport, if needed.”
Young Brothers said it continues to closely monitor staff levels and update clients through email notifications.
About 90 per cent of the staff are vaccinated and the company recently hired Queen Health Systems to oversee its contact tracking program and consult on security measures and added mitigation.
“Young Brothers is implementing a series of enhanced port security measures across the state that we have developed with local public health experts.” tha Rycraft.
According to the company, the increased security measures include:
10-day isolation after a positive test.
Five-day isolation after exposure and a negative PCR test result before returning to work.
Free in-house PCR tests for any affected port.
Installation of high quality KN95 or N95 face shields and masks for all team members.
Additional precautions for essential crew members.
* Colleen Uechi can be reached at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.mauinews.com/news/maui-coronavirus-impacts/2022/01/young-brothers-suspends-some-cargo-shipments-to-maui/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]