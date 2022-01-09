Young Brothers suspends some shipments to Maui | News, Sports, Work

Young Brothers is temporarily suspending some of its cargo shipments from Honolulu to Kahului – including dry goods and refrigerators, cars and livestock – after a COVID-19 blast left the company short of staff, the company and county said Friday.

Young Brothers, an essential supplier of goods between the islands, said there would be no delays for cruises scheduled to and from Maui next week. However, the company is temporarily reducing the acceptance and delivery of shipments until next week “due to lack of manpower associated with COVID.”

Of the approximately 33 Young Brothers employees at Kahului Harbor as of Friday, eight have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the company.

“We know the people of Hawaii rely on Young Brothers to provide the critical supplies they need and that is why we are continuing to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our team members who make this possible. . “ Megan Rycraft, Young Brothers’s director of health, safety, quality and environment, said in a statement to The Maui News on Friday.

Currently, operations are limited to transporting straight-loaded containers, dry containers or 20- or 40-foot refrigerators that highly skilled machinery operators load directly into barges using a fork, the company said.

Cargo that Young Brothers is not currently accepting from Honolulu to Kahului includes all dry palletized and mixed cargo, refrigerated cargo and loose cargo, automobiles, rolling stock, livestock and hazardous materials services.

Starting next week, Young Brothers will slowly introduce these other types of shipments.

By next Thursday, the company plans to fully resume all freight and delivery services from Honolulu to Kahului.

During a county press conference Friday, Mayor Michael Victorino urged residents not to do so “Run to Costco or Walmart or Walgreens or CVS Longs and start stocking up on toilet paper and hand towels and stuff.”

“Do not rush and go buy water and all that. It is not necessary. This is by no means a shortcoming. “ said Victorino. “But just to make sure people understand, there may be some small interruptions in deliveries, especially in small transport.”

The mayor added that he met with Young Brothers President Jay Ana on Friday and that the company said it would “Try not to interrupt in any way the daily or normal transport to Maui, Molokai, Lanai and across the state.”

“What’s on the cards, so that people understand – and this is only temporary until January 16 or 17 – is the small container or small bulk transport of them, what you call pallet transport.” said Victorino. “They will see if the carriers can help the consumer or the carriers from Maui, or the producers from Maui, if it is with flowers, food or anything of that nature. These will be some of the areas they will recommend changes. “But it will cost a little more, and we also have air transport, if needed.”

Young Brothers said it continues to closely monitor staff levels and update clients through email notifications.

About 90 per cent of the staff are vaccinated and the company recently hired Queen Health Systems to oversee its contact tracking program and consult on security measures and added mitigation.

“Young Brothers is implementing a series of enhanced port security measures across the state that we have developed with local public health experts.” tha Rycraft.

According to the company, the increased security measures include:

10-day isolation after a positive test.

Five-day isolation after exposure and a negative PCR test result before returning to work.

Free in-house PCR tests for any affected port.

Installation of high quality KN95 or N95 face shields and masks for all team members.

Additional precautions for essential crew members.

