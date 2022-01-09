Who can travel to Israel and how, as the country reopens to visitors on Sunday





Israel will reopen its borders to vaccinated and some recovered foreign tourists starting Sunday, January 9, as coronavirus rates in the country rise to record levels, making the impact of travel bans negligible. The new rules take effect at midnight on Saturday and Sunday. On Friday, Israel closed its list of “red” countries with high COVID-19 morbidity, enabling travel to and from all nations. Keeping its borders closed for most of the pandemic, Israel began allowing vaccinated tourists to enter early November but by the end of that month had again barred foreign nationals from trying to enter. prevent the Omicron variant. a ban ending January 9th. Despite the policy change, health officials still recommend avoiding any non-essential travel as the virus continues to grow. Get the daily edition of the Times of Israel

by email and never miss our main stories By registering, you accept the terms The following is a guide to traveling to Israel for foreigners from January 9: Travelers should be vaccinated (with at least two injections in most cases) or cured of the virus within the last 180 days. Vaccination should be done at least 14 days before departure.

Popular vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinovak, Sinopharm, Johnson & Johnson (single), Covishield and Sputnik V (a serological test should be done in Israel). Travelers must present a vaccination certificate.

Currently Israel only recognizes recovery certificates from the European Union, based on a positive NAAT test. Healed, unvaccinated individuals from other countries cannot enter at this time.

Passengers must submit a negative PCR test result within 72 hours of their flight. They must also submit an online entry form.

A second PCR test will be administered at Ben Gurion Airport upon arrival. Travelers must continue to quarantine until a negative result is obtained or until 24 hours have elapsed, whichever occurs first. For border cases and questions, travelers are encouraged to contact the Ministry of Health hotline at + 972-8-624-1010 (English menu available).

