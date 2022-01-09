Seeing a year lost in international relations

Although empirical work is an essential part of the collective effort to understand the world, theory remains the essential tool that helps us understand the dizzying avalanche of information that attacks us every day. In their own unique ways, each of these scholars was first and foremost prominent theorists. As it happens, all four were my friends or colleagues (or both), so I will start 2022 with some reflections on what we have lost.

There are almost 8 billion people in the world and I’m sure for some of them, 2021 was a fairytale year. For others, those of us who have been luckier than not many. It has been a particularly bleak year for the international relations scholarly community, whose ranks were reduced by the loss of four important IR theorists. By theorists, I mean scholars, whose main intellectual contribution lay in the formulation of new explanations for important international phenomena, thus offering us new ways of thinking and understanding the infinitely complex world of international politics.

Nuno Monteiro

Unfortunately, the first loss was even newer. When he died in May at the age of 49, Nuno Monteiro was associate professor of political science and former director of the International Security Studies program at Yale University. A native of Portugal, Nuno earned his doctorate from the University of Chicago in 2009. His dissertation and first book were a rigorous theoretical analysis of unipolarity, published in 2014. Based on direct realistic assumptions (such as anarchy, rational states, desire) to survive, etc.), Nuno identified alternative strategies that a unipolar power could pursue and different ways in which large or small powers would respond to each. His analysis led him to the conclusion that unipolarity is more prone to war than other researchers had suggested, a position of the last 25 years has come out (unfortunately).

Nuno published his second book, Nuclear Policy: Strategic Causes of Proliferation (co-authored with Alexandre Debs) in 2016. He argues that states pursue nuclear weapons when threatened, but only when they are also sufficiently protected, so that they can do so without facing a preemptive war. In other words, states pursue the bomb when faced with a real external threat, but only when they have a powerful ally that can protect them from attacks during the nuclear acquisition period. This elegant theoretical argument relates to an impressive body of case studies and the book is probably the best rationalist analysis of nuclear proliferation published to date.

Nuno also wrote or has written a number of other articles, including an excellent defense of the value of the theory entitled IR and The False Promise of Philosophical Foundations. But these scientific achievements do not capture his extraordinary personal qualities: warmth, charisma, dedication to helping others, and enthusiasm for a good life. You will understand how special he was if you read it memorial wall posted by the Yales Jackson Institute for Global Affairs or this beautiful homage from Washington Post.

At the time of his death, Nuno was beginning work on a major study on violence and political order. Given his talent, I always wonder what he would have to say on this important and timely topic. And what a loss for the field.

John Ruggie

I have already shared my views on John Ruggie and will not repeat myself here, but I want to emphasize his unusual combination of scholarly brilliance and real-world engagement. Rarely is the marriage of theory and practice as smooth as it was with John, and every student in our field should devote some serious time to contemplating his major works. Unlike some scholars who return from the world of content politics to write their memoirs and publish occasional writings, John was producing significant academic scholarships to the end.

As with Nuno, even a long summary of his professional achievements cannot capture his extraordinary personal qualities: his sense of humor, his lack of pretension, his unwavering integrity, and his deep compassion for others. As I said at his memorial service at Harvard University, a young researcher starting his career should above all be himself, but if he can, he should try to be like John. To understand what I mean, read these beautiful homages from human rights lawyers Caroline Rees AND Mark Hodge.

Robert Jervis

Bob Jervis was, in every measure, a giant of modern international relations theory; he wrote more books and articles than I want to count and practically everyone exhibits abundant creativity; analytical drilling power; and an incomparable knowledge of diplomatic and military history, scholarship in international relations, social and cognitive psychology, and much more. Sometimes I think there were no important books in the field that Bobby had not read and I am very sure that every subject I have ever given had one or more of his articles in the curriculum. Why? Because they are so good.

At the heart of most of Bobs’s work was trying to understand why states misunderstand each other so often and to understand how they might be able to mitigate (though not eliminate) these tendencies through conscious choices. policies. This enduring question inspired important studies on prevention, the impact of offense-defense balance on war probability, potential contribution (and constraints) e security regimes, resources of intelligence failures (and successes), the shortcomings of US Nuclear Strategy, and a host of other topics.

Like Nuno and John, Bob was also a genius, enthusiastically helpful, and a dedicated provider of collective goods. I had the privilege of serving as co-editor of the newspaper Cornell Studies in Security Issues with Bob (and Robert Art, a professor of international relations at Brandeis University) for over 25 years, and much of what has made this a pleasurable experience was due to his competence, judgment, integrity, and lack of ego. my two co-editors. Through all of this, Bob somehow found time to serve as a government consultant, to lead symposia in H-Diplo, and take important leadership positions at Columbia University.

Bob touched many lives with his teachings and writings, and detailed retrospectives on his life and work are already being prepared. But they will not be substitutes for having it between us.

Robert Powell

And then in December came another blow, the untimely death of another important international relations theorist: Robert Powell of the University of California, Berkeley. Bob got his doctorate in economics at Berkeley and we superimposed there as graduate students when he had started moving from economics to international relations. Bobs’s brilliance and intellectual fear were easily apparent to us at the time, and these qualities are evident throughout his later work.

Bob was a game theorist whose scholarship focused on formal analysis of international conflict, and he developed a range of sophisticated models to deepen, qualify, and elaborate on a range of known (but not always well-understood) issues in the field. In addition to a number of important articles and the book Nuclear prevention theory: The quest for reliability, this research program culminated with its great opus: In the Shadow of Power: States and Strategies in International Politics. Bobs’s work challenges some well-known theoretical nostrils while confirming others; he was particularly capable of showing why some widely accepted arguments are valid only under certain conditions, usually those that their original authors had failed to specify. If you’ve read economist Thomas Schelling, political scientist Kenneth Waltz, IR researcher John Mearsheimer and others (and you should), you better read Bob as well.

Given my reservations about rational choice theory, you might think that Bob and I would have been deeply at odds. Not so: If you read his its own answer to my criticisms, you will see the qualities that made him a great scholar and a worthy intellectual opponent. He defends formal theory powerfully, but not dogmatically, and unlike some of its other proponents, he never makes exaggerated claims or indulges in ad hominem attacks. Most importantly, he is not a methodological imperialist, trying to convince you that his approach is the only real way to do political science. Indeed, as author Paul Poast points out in this glamorous thread, what made Bob so terrifying was his appreciation for the virtues of formal methods, his ability to use them, and his sensitivity to their limitations. He knew, as Schelling said before him, that it was wrong to treat the subject of strategy as another branch of mathematics.

Of course, there are many other prominent scholars who are no longer with us as we begin the new year. I have highlighted these four because I have known them well and because I have learned a lot from their work and the example they have set. Hopefully younger academics will see each of them as someone to emulate: You can do a lot worse.

I have to close this rather sad section with a personal note. In addition to the loss of all these esteemed scholarly colleagues, my family and I began in 2022 to mourn the death of my father, Martin Walt, at the age of 95. He was a difficult act to follow: an accomplished nuclear and space physicist, a talented athlete, worthy musician, and serious amateur student of military and political history. Growing up, I was convinced that there was nothing he could not do well (except maybe choose political parties). Digging into his library when I was a child made me interested in the subject of war, and his conviction that the greatest gift in life was to make a living by doing something I loved has shaped most of my life choices. If you want to know a little about the man, take a look at the guestbook he wrote about Foreign policy in 2011 at the age of 85.

Goodbye dad and thank you again.