Video: Air detectives delve deeper into the problem of pigs and bird droppings in North Carolina

Conditions were optimal for a flight over flight on a bright and sunny November day in New Bern, a riverside town that was the first state capital of North Carolina and the birthplace of Pepsi. Larry Baldwin and Rick Dover, his colleague in the Riverkeeper Alliance, an international nonprofit organization focused on clean water, stood next to a small Cessna plane, passing their flight plan before taking off.

Baldwins’s mission was to fly over East North Carolina toward an increasing number of industrial-scale pig and bird barns, often crowded next to each other, to gather evidence of debris dumped in streams and streets. nearby waterways, which could threaten neighboring communities with air and water pollution.

For years, Baldwin and his colleagues from Riverkeeper organizations across the state have undertaken private flights on privately rented aircraft to document the remains of pigs and birds flowing into watersheds. Baldwin would shoot pictures to complete ongoing investigations into livestock operations that he suspected of illegally contaminating water with debris from open pork and urine feces pits.

These Concentrated Animal Feed Operations, or CAFOs, are prevalent in large areas, mostly in rural North Carolina, and it is not easy to detect a traffic violation, Baldwin said. So we have to get on these little planes to see from above if an object for pigs or birds is violating.

Flights, Baldwin said, are the best way to gather evidence of violations and potentially illegal waste management practices by CAFO operators, he said, as well as to monitor the growing spread of large-scale pig and poultry operations in areas with low-income communities. color.

The most typical pollutants found in the air around CAFOs are ammonia, hydrogen sulfide, methane and particulate matter, according to a report by the National Association of Local Health Boards, all of which have different risks to human health.

Larry Baldwin, CAFO coordinator for the Waterkeeper Alliance, reviewed flight plans with his colleague Rick Dover before the overflight to identify and document CAFO concentration and possible violations. Credit: Aman Azhar

One last survey by the National Academy of Sciences attributed 95 premature deaths each year in Sampson County, North Carolina, and 83 such deaths in its Dublin county to fine-grained air pollution caused in part by ammonia emissions from pig operations. Minority neighborhoods in the state are disproportionately affected by pollution from pig farms and face countless health problems from pollution, including anemia, infant deaths, kidney disease and septicemia, according to a study from Duke University.

Civil rights activists have for years noted long-standing environmental issues related to the continued use of lagoon systems and sprinkler fields, an outdated waste management practice in which untreated pig urine and feces stored in giant, open lagoons and sprayed periodically in the air and in nearby fields as fertilizer.

Unregulated operations of chickens and turkeys increase contamination

The problem is compounded by the rapidly spreading poultry industry, which is largely unregulated. The State Department of Environmental Quality does not even have information on the location or waste disposal practices of these industrial-scale poultry and turkey barns.

Commercial poultry farms produce more nitrogen and phosphorus-laden waste than massive commercial state-owned pig farms, but do not need an operating permit, do not face the requirement to submit waste management plans to the RES, and can only be inspected. if anyone in the community complains about their functioning.

Nutrient pollution from excessive use of nitrogen and phosphorus in animal manure and chemical fertilizers is considered one of the most widespread and costly environmental problems in the country, causing algae blooms that kill fish, damage aquatic habitats and humans. sick with high concentrations of toxins and bacterial growth. .

The almost lack of regulatory controls and enforcement measures has left communities to fend for themselves. Water utilities try to fill the gaps by monitoring air and water pollution from CAFO.

We combine aerial monitoring with field investigation, including groundwater testing to assess if there are high levels of nutrients or harmful bacteria in the water body near the suspected pig or chicken facility, Baldwin explained. When high levels of pollution are detected, those results are passed to the DEQ for action.

But the state regulator has failed to take action against violators despite evidence of illegal discharge proven by full water testing over time, Baldwin said. DEQ has no resources to undertake independent investigations to detect a breach nor would it accept our findings because they were made by a third party, he said.

Josh Kastrinsky, a public information officer at DEQ, responded that the department investigates complaints involving pet food operations to ensure compliance with applicable laws and regulations for the protection of the environment and public health.

Kastrinsky said the departments’ Water Resources Division could consider third-party evidence as part of their investigation, but could not proceed with an enforcement action based solely on that data without verification by inspectors. The Water Resources Division, he said, investigates complaints alleging immediate threats to the environment or the safety or health of people within 24 hours. For other complaints, she conducts field visits within five working days.

So Aquifers also inform the public about the environmental damage and public health risks that their CAFO investigations reveal. Hopefully this will lead to increased public pressure that could force the state to do the right thing, Baldwin said.

For years, environmental groups have joined communities near pig and poultry operations to encourage policymakers to establish a better waste management system than the outdated lagoon and sprinkler systems currently in use.

Instead, last July the North Carolina state legislature passed the Farm Act of 2021, which requires the state regulator to come up with a general permit within a year to enable interested pig operations to catch the gas. of methane from pig waste deposited in open lagoons and convert it to biogas.

DEQ has already issued four biogas permits for pig facilities in East North Carolina as part of a $ 500 million program known as Align Renewable Natural Gas, or Align RNG, a joint venture between Smithfield Foods and Dominion Energy Inc. which started in 2018.

Two North Carolina civil rights groups have filed a complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to investigate the approval of the biogas production plan by the state environmental agency, despite concerns that the project will increase air and water pollution. .

DEQ is required to finalize the overall permitting process before a July 1, 2022 deadline.