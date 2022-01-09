China’s Foreign Minister in Sri Lanka to Discuss Belt and Road

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is in Sri Lanka seeking to advance China’s ambitious One Belt and One Road initiative as the island nation looked to Beijing for help as it tries to save itself from a foreign exchange and debt crisis.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was in Sri Lanka on Sunday seeking to advance China’s ambitious Belt and Road initiative as the island nation looked to Beijing for help as it tries to save itself from a foreign exchange crisis. and debt.

Wang arrived in Sri Lanka on Saturday from the Maldives on the last leg of a multi-city trip that also took him to Eritrea, Kenya and the Comoros in Africa.

In Sri Lanka, Wang was scheduled to meet with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Later, Wang and Prime Minister Rajapaksa would speak in the port city of Colombo, a reclaimed island developed with Chinese investment.

The diplomatic visit comes as Sri Lanka faces one of its worst economic crises ever, with foreign reserves at around $ 1.6 billion, barely enough for a few weeks of imports. It also has external debt liabilities in excess of $ 7 billion in 2022, including $ 500 million in bonds repaid in January and $ 1 billion in July.

The declining foreign exchange reserves are partly due to the infrastructure built with Chinese loans that do not generate income. China borrowed money to build a seaport and airport in the southern Hambantota district, in addition to an extensive road network.

Central Bank figures show that current Chinese loans to Sri Lanka amount to about $ 3.38 billion, excluding loans to state-owned businesses, which are accounted for separately.

We can technically claim to be bankrupt now, said Muttukrishna Sarvananthan, lead researcher at the Point Pedro Development Institute. When you have foreign exchange reserves in red, it means that you are technically bankrupt.

The situation has left families facing major shortages. People wait in long lines to buy essential goods like powdered milk, cooking gas and kerosene. Prices have risen sharply and the Central Bank says the inflation rate rose to 12.1% at the end of December from 9.9% in November. Food inflation rose to over 22% over the same period.

Due to lack of currency, importers are unable to clear their consignment containing essential items and manufacturers are unable to purchase raw materials from abroad.

Emigrant remittances have also fallen since the government ordered mandatory currency conversion and exchange rate controls.

The downgrades of rating agencies have resulted in Sri Lanka losing much of its borrowing power. In December, Fitch Ratings noted an increased probability of loan default.

The central bank has added a $ 1.5 billion foreign exchange to the Chinese currency in reserves, but economists disagree on whether it may be part of the foreign exchange reserves or not.

The Wangs’s visit is also of regional importance, as both China and India, Sri Lanka’s closest neighbor, compete for influence on the island.

We can see Sri Lanka hanging between India and China for a possible rescue package, said political analyst Ranga Kalansooriya.

India has been dragging on for some time while China is trying to manipulate the situation to the maximum, he added.

India has been wary of growing investment and lending from China to Sri Lanka since the end of the civil war in 2009. India considers Sri Lanka part of its sphere of influence. China regards Sri Lanka as a critical link in its Global Belt and Road infrastructure initiative.

Kalansooriya says Wang may also be seeking to mend ties with Sri Lanka after they were recently strained over a fertilizer shipment allegedly containing harmful bacteria and business deals that had been signed with rivals China, the United States and India.

Kalansooriya said China is unlikely to save Sri Lanka from its economic crisis.

They will seek more business opportunities, fishing in the troubled waters of the country’s economic turmoil, he said.