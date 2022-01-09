International
Ash Barty wins Adelaide International and Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 ahead of Australian Open | Tennis News
Barty is preparing to try to win her Grand Slam at home for the first time, having previously triumphed at the French Open and Wimbledon; Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 to secure her first title since 2020
Last update: 09/01/22 10:17
World number one Ash Barty was in top form on Sunday as the Australian gave Elena Rybakina a 6-3 6-2 loss at Memorial Drive to win Adelaide International and win her 14th WTA title at her career.
Barty, who won the event in 2020, dominated against the 22-year-old seventh from Kazakhstan to win in just over an hour as she hits form just over a week before the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne.
“The work I do with my team behind the scenes puts me in the best possible position to play good tennis from time to time, whenever we are asked,” Barty told reporters. “Of course I feel very good coming in the summer.
“I feel good going to an Australian Open like I do every year. Every preparation is unique, every preparation is different.
“So we get it for what comes and what it is, we keep going, we try and do the best we can at every opportunity, whether here in Adelaide or Melbourne.”
The 25-year-old took command in the middle of the opening set after being forced to save two break points in the seventh game, struggling to win despite a double error.
The home favorite took advantage of an opponent’s mistake after she put in the net what was supposed to be a direct winner and Barty then hit one to keep.
When the failure to turn that opening shook Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion mercilessly took advantage to put himself in a winning position of the match.
Barty created an opportunity for her to break points in the next game that she immediately converted. From there, the Australian took command.
Rybakina’s difficulties increased early in the second set, a double error gave Barty another break in the opening match.
Barty, who has not given up service since doing so against Coco Gauff in the opening round of the tournament, scored seven games in a row with another break, to take a 4-0 lead before concluding a comfortable win.
Aleppo triumphs in Melbourne
Former world number one Simona Halep stormed out Veronika Kudermetova in live sets in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 final on Sunday to win the title and give herself a massive boost of confidence for the Australian Open.
Aleppo, which was forced to leave the French Open last year, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics due to a calf problem, showed no signs of problem after beating Kudermetova 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.
Kudermetova started the race strongly, breaking Aleppo’s service to take a 2-1 lead in the first set, but the two-time Grand Slam champion responded well, breaking immediately back in the next match and then twice other to close the first set 6- 2.
The second set took place similarly, where Kudermetova took the lead and Aleppo came together to equalize the set at 2-2. Aleppo penetrated several matches later to make the score 5-3 and then went on to win its 23rd career title.
“It’s really nice to be back here and play in front of you. Thank you for your support,” Halep told the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, who cheered the Romanian from start to finish. “You helped me win.”
Earlier Sunday, American Amanda Anisimova struggled with injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 and win her second WTA title at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 tournament taking place simultaneously.
Anisimova took the first set 7-5 after responding after a foul but struggled in the second after Sasnovich penetrated twice to take a 3-0 lead.
With the set 4-1, Anisimova took a medical break for treatment on her left thigh, returning to the match with her leg severely attached.
Visibly hampered by her injury, Anisimova looked on the verge of losing after losing the second set and losing 3-0 in the third, but the American showed great determination to fight and break twice, before sealing the victory with a pronounced ACE. .
“It’s good to start the year in a good place and win a title, honestly I could not ask for more,” said Anisimova.
Swiatek withdraws from Sydney event
World number nine Iga Swiatek has pulled out of Sydney Tennis Classic next week due to a rib injury, the 20-year-old said Sunday.
Poland’s Swiatek, which won the 2020 French Open title, lost to Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semifinals of Adelaide International on Saturday.
Swiatek was scheduled to play US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a field full of top names and will be run by Barty.
The Australian Open, the Grand Slam opener of the year will start in Melbourne on 17 January.
“After the intense pre-season and last week’s tour of Adelaide, I feel like my body needs more time to recover ahead of the Australian Open,” Swiatek said in a statement on Twitter.
“I felt pain in my lower ribs, which is why I unfortunately decided to withdraw from the Sydney tour.”
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/tennis/news/12110/12512219/ash-barty-wins-adelaide-international-and-simona-halep-wins-melbourne-summer-set-1-ahead-of-australian-open
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]