Ash Barty wins Adelaide International and Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 ahead of Australian Open | Tennis News

Barty is preparing to try to win her Grand Slam at home for the first time, having previously triumphed at the French Open and Wimbledon; Simona Halep wins Melbourne Summer Set 1 to secure her first title since 2020







Ash Barty won the Adelaide International title for the second time after her 2020 victory

World number one Ash Barty was in top form on Sunday as the Australian gave Elena Rybakina a 6-3 6-2 loss at Memorial Drive to win Adelaide International and win her 14th WTA title at her career.

Barty, who won the event in 2020, dominated against the 22-year-old seventh from Kazakhstan to win in just over an hour as she hits form just over a week before the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne.

“The work I do with my team behind the scenes puts me in the best possible position to play good tennis from time to time, whenever we are asked,” Barty told reporters. “Of course I feel very good coming in the summer.

“I feel good going to an Australian Open like I do every year. Every preparation is unique, every preparation is different.

Barty will be looking to win her Grand Slam at home for the first time

“So we get it for what comes and what it is, we keep going, we try and do the best we can at every opportunity, whether here in Adelaide or Melbourne.”

The 25-year-old took command in the middle of the opening set after being forced to save two break points in the seventh game, struggling to win despite a double error.

The home favorite took advantage of an opponent’s mistake after she put in the net what was supposed to be a direct winner and Barty then hit one to keep.

When the failure to turn that opening shook Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion mercilessly took advantage to put himself in a winning position of the match.

Barty created an opportunity for her to break points in the next game that she immediately converted. From there, the Australian took command.

Rybakina’s difficulties increased early in the second set, a double error gave Barty another break in the opening match.

Barty, who has not given up service since doing so against Coco Gauff in the opening round of the tournament, scored seven games in a row with another break, to take a 4-0 lead before concluding a comfortable win.

Aleppo triumphs in Melbourne

Simona Halep won her 23rd career title

Former world number one Simona Halep stormed out Veronika Kudermetova in live sets in the Melbourne Summer Set 1 final on Sunday to win the title and give herself a massive boost of confidence for the Australian Open.

Aleppo, which was forced to leave the French Open last year, Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics due to a calf problem, showed no signs of problem after beating Kudermetova 6-2 6-3 in an hour and 14 minutes.

Kudermetova started the race strongly, breaking Aleppo’s service to take a 2-1 lead in the first set, but the two-time Grand Slam champion responded well, breaking immediately back in the next match and then twice other to close the first set 6- 2.

Aleppo was troubled by calf and knee injuries in 2021

The second set took place similarly, where Kudermetova took the lead and Aleppo came together to equalize the set at 2-2. Aleppo penetrated several matches later to make the score 5-3 and then went on to win its 23rd career title.

“It’s really nice to be back here and play in front of you. Thank you for your support,” Halep told the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena, who cheered the Romanian from start to finish. “You helped me win.”

Earlier Sunday, American Amanda Anisimova struggled with injury to beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-5 1-6 6-4 and win her second WTA title at the Melbourne Summer Set 2 tournament taking place simultaneously.

Anisimova took the first set 7-5 after responding after a foul but struggled in the second after Sasnovich penetrated twice to take a 3-0 lead.

Amanda Anisimova won the second title of her singles career in the WTA

With the set 4-1, Anisimova took a medical break for treatment on her left thigh, returning to the match with her leg severely attached.

Visibly hampered by her injury, Anisimova looked on the verge of losing after losing the second set and losing 3-0 in the third, but the American showed great determination to fight and break twice, before sealing the victory with a pronounced ACE. .

“It’s good to start the year in a good place and win a title, honestly I could not ask for more,” said Anisimova.

Swiatek withdraws from Sydney event

World number nine Iga Swiatek has pulled out of Sydney Tennis Classic next week due to a rib injury, the 20-year-old said Sunday.

Poland’s Swiatek, which won the 2020 French Open title, lost to Barty 6-2 6-4 in the semifinals of Adelaide International on Saturday.

Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic

Swiatek was scheduled to play US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney, which has a field full of top names and will be run by Barty.

The Australian Open, the Grand Slam opener of the year will start in Melbourne on 17 January.

“After the intense pre-season and last week’s tour of Adelaide, I feel like my body needs more time to recover ahead of the Australian Open,” Swiatek said in a statement on Twitter.

“I felt pain in my lower ribs, which is why I unfortunately decided to withdraw from the Sydney tour.”