Chinese immigrant attacked in NYC dies months later





Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocking her to the ground and repeatedly hitting her on the head before leaving the scene, prosecutors say.



A Chinese immigrant who was brutally assaulted in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died from his wounds and his case is now considered a homicide, New York City police said Jan. 8. Yao Pan Ma (61) died Dec. 31, police said. The attack drew national attention as part of the rise of anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and nationwide. Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City, had previously been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and hate crimes in the case, which remains under investigation. A family representative said the charges against Powell should now be increased. Calling on the District Attorney’s Office to drop the murder charges now, said Karlin Chan, a New York City-based community activist and spokesman for the Mas family. Associated Press. We are fighting for justice and hope [Powell] he never walks the streets like a free man. “He has to pay for what he has done.” The Legal Aid Company, which previously represented Powell, said he is no longer a client. A message was left seeking comment with another attorney listed in court files as Powell’s attorney. Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocking her to the ground and repeatedly hitting her on the head before leaving the scene, prosecutors say. The surveillance video released by police appears to show an assailant stepping on Ma’s head. Karlin Chan said Ma never regained consciousness after the attack and his condition continued to deteriorate over time. Ma moved into and out of numerous facilities over the past eight months, eventually dying at a long-term care center run by The New Jewish Home, said Karlin Chan. A funeral is scheduled for next week. A police detective said in a criminal report that Powell admitted to assaulting an Asian man at the time and approximate location of the attack on Ma, saying he did so because the man had robbed him the day before. Karlin Chan, however, said the men had never met before. Ma and his wife, whom Karlin Chan said were devastated by what happened to her husband, emigrated to the US in October 2018 from China, where Ma was a dim sum chef. After arriving in the US, Ma got a job as a general kitchen worker in a Chinese restaurant, making pastries and performing other culinary tasks. However, when the pandemic hit, Ma lost his job when the restaurant closed during the blockade. He had not worked hard enough to qualify for unemployment benefits, said Karlin Chan. That prompted Ma and his wife, who also lost her job as a home health care provider, to collect reversible bottles and cans to generate extra money for food, said Karlin Chan. They were recent immigrants, he said. They really had no savings. The couple has two grown children, a son and a daughter, who still live in China. Ahead of the pandemic, Chan said the couple lost their Chinatown apartment in December 2019 by fire and had to live with relatives.

