Bahrain issues new guidelines for air passengers from today. What it means to the Indians





International flights Latest news today: Due to rising COVID cases again, the Kingdom of Bahrain on Saturday issued new guidelines for international air passengers. In particular, the new guidelines came into force on January 9, which is today. Under the new entry procedures, fully vaccinated air passengers and passengers who have recently recovered from COVID infection must present, prior to boarding their flight to Bahrain, a certificate with a negative result for an internally administered PCR test. 72 hours from their launch. The order also stated that the results must be verifiable through a QR code on the certificate.Read also – Omicron: Weekend beat withdrawal ceremony at Suchetgarh Border suspended due to Covid situation Instructions for fully vaccinated passengers: They will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain. Passengers should keep in mind that they will be considered fully vaccinated if they have completed 14 days after the second dose in a two-dose vaccination series. Read also – Agra Tourism takes a hit in the hospitality sector with increasing Covid-19 cases In the new guidelines, the Bahraini government said it would accept vaccine certificates issued by GCC countries and certificates issued by countries with which Bahrain has signed a joint vaccination recognition agreement. Read also – Deltacron: Scientists in Cyprus find new COVID-19 variant combining Delta and Omicron Furthermore, the Arab nation said it would accept certificates issued by countries whose citizens are eligible for visas upon arrival. Instructions for unvaccinated passengers: However, the Bahraini government in the new guidelines said that unvaccinated passengers must also present, before boarding their flight to Bahrain, a certificate with a negative result for a PCR test administered within 72 hours of their departure. . Their results must be verifiable through a QR code in the certificate, the added order. They will also similarly undergo a PCR test upon arrival in Bahrain. They will also be quarantined for a 10-day period at their residence or hotel. The instructions said the cost of testing is the BHD 12 fee (approximately $ 32). Passengers are encouraged to submit payment prior to arrival in Bahrain through the BeAware app or the Bahrain eGovernment Portal (bh.bh/covidpay). What it means for Indians: In particular, the guidelines are applicable to all international passengers. There is no specific consideration for air passengers from India. India also issued instructions: On Friday, India also issued new guidelines for international air passengers and made it mandatory for all outbound passengers to undergo a seven-day quarantine at home, followed by an RT-PCR test on the day eight. The guidelines will take effect on January 11 and will remain in force until further government orders. Under existing rules, which are stored in the revised guidelines, travelers coming from places specified as “at risk” must submit samples for the Covid test on arrival and are then required to wait for results at the airport before departure or departure. take a connecting flight. Those who test positive will be sent to an isolation facility.

