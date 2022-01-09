Tennis-Barty puts aside Rybakina to claim Adelaide International | WTAQ News Talk | 97.5 FM 1360 paradite





(Reuters) World number one Ash Barty was in top form on Sunday as the Australian gave Elena Rybakina a 6-3 6-2 loss at Memorial Drive to beat Adelaide International and win its 14th title. of the WTA in her career. Barty, who won the event in 2020, dominated against the 22-year-old seventh from Kazakhstan to win in just over an hour as she hits form just over a week before the start of the Australian Open in Melbourne. The 25-year-old took command in the middle of the opening set after being forced to save two break points in the seventh game, struggling to win despite a double error. The home favorite took advantage of an opponent’s mistake after she put in the net what was supposed to be a direct winner and Barty then hit one to keep. When the failure to turn that opening shook Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion mercilessly took advantage to put himself in a winning position of the match. Barty created an opportunity for her break point in the next game that she immediately converted. From there the Australian took command. Rybakina’s difficulties escalated early in the second set, a double error gave Barty another break in the opening match. Barty, who has not given up service since doing so against Coco Gauff in the opening round of the tournament, scored seven games in a row with another break, to take a 4-0 lead before concluding a comfortable win. (Report by Michael Church; Edited by William Mallard)

