Brilliant Barty captures second Adelaide International title January 9, 2022 | All News News and Features | News and events

World No. 1 Ash Barty defeats Elena Rybakina in a 64-minute Adelaide International final to triumph in the tournament for the second time.

Adelaide, South Australia, 9 January 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Ash Barty loves to be home to Australia and loves to win trophies.

Nr. World No. 1 spectacularly combined both as they defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-2 in the Adelaide International final to win the title for the second time.

Victory over world No.14 from Kazakhstan marked Bartys’s 21st victory in her last 24 games on Australian soil.

“I feel comfortable all over Australia. “I am very lucky to have support across the country,” Barty smiled.

“It’s exciting to be back here playing tennis here in Australia. “It feels like an eternity since I came back to Australia playing.”

Competing in her 20th WTA singles final, the Australian showed up without nerves as she relied on her solid serve and variety of firms to beat Rybakina in 64 minutes.

“It’s really exciting,” Barty commented. “Obviously we had a great week, we were able to work progressively in every game I got better and better.”

This was especially true in the final against Rybakina.

Saving break points in the seventh game of the 29-minute opening was the only sign of trouble for the tournament leader.

By doing so easily, she highlighted her ability to withstand pressure and then apply it quickly. She broke Rybakina’s serve with her first chance of breaking point in the next match and easily served on set.

Improving with every game and set played in the South Australian capital, Barty broke into the first game of the second set and quickly took a 6-3 4-0 lead.

Maintaining the momentum smoothly to close a marked victory, Barty finished the game with six aces and 17 winners in total.

While the big hit Rybakina also reached 15 winners, her 26 costly errors underlined her growing frustration as Barty progressed smoothly.

There was another impressive one after Barty recorded 35 consecutive services.

“Maybe I felt like overall this week my service has been a real weapon… going a few games without interruption is really good,” Barty said, explaining how this positively affected her overall game.

“Overall this week I felt like I was able to take good care of my service games, which then allowed freedom for the rest of my game.”

Just one week into the new season, the numbers are rising for 25-year-old Barty, who next week will amass her 110th week at No.1 in the world.

With some observers suggesting that Barty is showing off her best form ever, it follows that many suggest she will also add a third Grand Slam title to Melbourne later this month.

“I feel good about heading to an Australian Open like every year,” said Barty, who made her Grand Slam break as the 2019 Roland Garros champion and won Wimbledon last year.

“Every preparation is unique, every preparation is different.

“So we get it for what comes and what it is, we keep going, we try and do the best we can at every opportunity, whether here in Adelaide or Melbourne.”

Meanwhile, there is another milestone for Barty to celebrate.

Hours after winning the singles title, world number one teamed up with her best friend Storm Sanders to lift the trophy even in doubles.

TODAY’S RESULTS

In women, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS)d [7] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-3 6-2

IT’S COMING

Women’s doubles, final (after men’s singles final, after suitable rest)

Ash Barty (AUS) / Storm Sanders (AUS) d [3] Darija Jurak (CRO) / Andreja Klepak (SLO) 6-1 6-4