Novak Djokovic had no guaranteed entry into Australia, government lawyers argue

Novak Djokovic did not receive a guarantee from the federal government that his exclusion from entering Australia without being vaccinated would be accepted, government lawyers said in court files ahead of Monday’s hearing.

Main points: The government statement says the department’s email was not a guarantee that “Djokovic’s so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”.

The government statement says the department’s email was not a guarantee that “Djokovic’s so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”. The court statements also contradict Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements, on the basis that he recently had COVID-19

The court statements also contradict Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements, on the basis that he recently had COVID-19 Homeland Security lawyers lost their attempt to delay Monday’s trial

The tennis star is struggling to overturn a Department of Homeland decision to cancel his visa because he had not received a vaccine against COVID-19.

Djokovic’s legal team said the Serbian player had an assessment from the department that his responses to his travel statement indicated that he met quarantine-free entry requirements.

But the government submission, released late Sunday night, said the department’s email was not a guarantee “that its so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”, and its responses could be questioned and verified upon arrival. his.

“There is no guarantee of entry by a non-citizen to Australia. On the contrary, there are criteria and conditions for entry and reasons for refusing or canceling a visa,” the submission said.

The email from the department said the applicant’s responses to the Australian Traveler Declaration indicated that he met the ‘quarantine travel’ requirements in Australia.

This is more than Djokovic For many people it may be very difficult for a rich tennis star to be a martyr, but Djokovic’s father is doing something. It’s all about more than tennis. It’s all about more than COVID or public safety. Read more

“But this does not say anything about the power of the minister (or her delegate) to question those answers, the evidence on which they were based, and to conclude that a power of annulment was revived under the Act upon his arrival in Australia. “

He also challenged Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements on the basis that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-December.

“There is no suggestion that the applicant had ‘serious acute medical illness’ in December 2021. All he has said is that he tested positive for COVID-19,” the government submission said.

In its conclusion, the submission also made it clear that even if Djokovic was successful in his appeal, the department reserved the right to re-imprison him.

Djokovic “was exempt due to recent COVID-19 infection”

Novak Djokovic tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16, court documents said. ( AAP: Dean Lewins )

Serbia’s legal team submitted his court documents the night before, claiming he was granted a visa to enter Australia on November 18, and on December 30, Tennis Australia granted him a “medical exemption from vaccination against COVID”. on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID-19.

The “Certificate of Exclusion” stated that the date of Djokovic’s PCR test positive for COVID-19 was December 16, 2021, but that he had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.

He also noted that the conditions of exclusion were “in line with the recommendations of the Australian Technical Immunization Advisory Group (ATAGI)”.

The Australian Open faces a win-win situation in the Djokovic case Novak Djokovic awaits the court decision on his appeal against the visa refusal, but the Australian Open is also in oblivion, and win or lose, the tournament could be in contention, writes Andrew McGarry. Read more

The submission said Djokovic then received an automated email from the Department of the Interior on January 1st, saying “[his] Declaration of Travel to Australia [had] is rated “, and that”[his] show the answers[d] that [he met] requirements for a quarantine arrival in Australia, where permitted by the jurisdiction of your arrival ”.

However, the Australian Open defending champion was arrested by Border Force officers after he arrived on a plane from Dubai and was taken to an immigration detention hotel.

If he does not have his visa revoked and deported, Djokovic could be barred from re-entering Australia for up to three years.

His December COVID-19 infection also sparked controversy on social media over appearances he had made at public events, indoors without wearing a mask during the time of his positive PCR test.

However, it was unclear whether Mr. Djokovic was aware that his test results were positive before he appeared at the event.

Djokovic hopes to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on 17 January.

ABC / Reuters