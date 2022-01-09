International
Novak Djokovic had no guaranteed entry into Australia, government lawyers argue
Novak Djokovic did not receive a guarantee from the federal government that his exclusion from entering Australia without being vaccinated would be accepted, government lawyers said in court files ahead of Monday’s hearing.
Main points:
- The government statement says the department’s email was not a guarantee that “Djokovic’s so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”.
- The court statements also contradict Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements, on the basis that he recently had COVID-19
- Homeland Security lawyers lost their attempt to delay Monday’s trial
The tennis star is struggling to overturn a Department of Homeland decision to cancel his visa because he had not received a vaccine against COVID-19.
Djokovic’s legal team said the Serbian player had an assessment from the department that his responses to his travel statement indicated that he met quarantine-free entry requirements.
But the government submission, released late Sunday night, said the department’s email was not a guarantee “that its so-called ‘medical exemption’ would be accepted”, and its responses could be questioned and verified upon arrival. his.
“There is no guarantee of entry by a non-citizen to Australia. On the contrary, there are criteria and conditions for entry and reasons for refusing or canceling a visa,” the submission said.
The email from the department said the applicant’s responses to the Australian Traveler Declaration indicated that he met the ‘quarantine travel’ requirements in Australia.
“But this does not say anything about the power of the minister (or her delegate) to question those answers, the evidence on which they were based, and to conclude that a power of annulment was revived under the Act upon his arrival in Australia. “
He also challenged Djokovic’s claim of a medical exemption from Australia’s vaccination requirements on the basis that he contracted COVID-19 in mid-December.
“There is no suggestion that the applicant had ‘serious acute medical illness’ in December 2021. All he has said is that he tested positive for COVID-19,” the government submission said.
In its conclusion, the submission also made it clear that even if Djokovic was successful in his appeal, the department reserved the right to re-imprison him.
Djokovic “was exempt due to recent COVID-19 infection”
Serbia’s legal team submitted his court documents the night before, claiming he was granted a visa to enter Australia on November 18, and on December 30, Tennis Australia granted him a “medical exemption from vaccination against COVID”. on the grounds that he had recently recovered from COVID-19.
The “Certificate of Exclusion” stated that the date of Djokovic’s PCR test positive for COVID-19 was December 16, 2021, but that he had not had a fever or respiratory symptoms in the last 72 hours.
He also noted that the conditions of exclusion were “in line with the recommendations of the Australian Technical Immunization Advisory Group (ATAGI)”.
The submission said Djokovic then received an automated email from the Department of the Interior on January 1st, saying “[his] Declaration of Travel to Australia [had] is rated “, and that”[his] show the answers[d] that [he met] requirements for a quarantine arrival in Australia, where permitted by the jurisdiction of your arrival ”.
However, the Australian Open defending champion was arrested by Border Force officers after he arrived on a plane from Dubai and was taken to an immigration detention hotel.
If he does not have his visa revoked and deported, Djokovic could be barred from re-entering Australia for up to three years.
His December COVID-19 infection also sparked controversy on social media over appearances he had made at public events, indoors without wearing a mask during the time of his positive PCR test.
However, it was unclear whether Mr. Djokovic was aware that his test results were positive before he appeared at the event.
Djokovic hopes to win his 21st Grand Slam at the Australian Open, starting in Melbourne on 17 January.
ABC / Reuters
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-01-09/djokovic-did-not-have-guaranteed-entry-to-australia-lawyers-say/100746838
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]