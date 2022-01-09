Zoo studies show that DNA purification from the air can help trace endangered speciesExBulletin



A key part of protecting endangered species is finding out where they are living. Now researchers say they have found a powerful new tool that can help: clear DNA from the air.

“This is a bit of a crazy idea,” admits Elizabeth Clare, a molecular environmentalist at York University in Toronto, Canada. “We are literally sucking DNA from the sky.”

But it works. Clare’s group was one of two Release papers in the diary Current biology Thursday showing that dozens of animal species could be detected simply by taking samples from the air.

A ‘crazy’ idea takes off

Using environmental DNA, or eDNA, to track species is nothing new. For several years, researchers have used DNA in water to track aquatic animals. They have also been able to obtain eDNA from plants that swim in the air.

“One thing we have discovered in DNA research is that virtually any environmental medium (water, soil, snow, etc.) has the potential to house the DNA we can sample,” said Stephen F. Spear, a biologist. researchers in the US. Geological Survey, wrote via e-mail. Spear used eDNA to track an aquatic salamander species known as hellbender.

But the idea of ​​using eDNA from the air to track a large terrestrial animal like a rhino or a giraffe still seemed “crazy” to Kristine Bohmann, a researcher at GLOBE Institute at the University of Copenhagen in Denmark and lead author in the second paper in Current Biology.

Bohmann and her team conceived the idea independently of Clare’s group a few years ago. She was trying to come up with a weird research idea for a Danish foundation that funds broad science.

“In the end I got so frustrated that I just said, ‘No! It must be crazier! “It must be like clearing animal DNA from the air!” She recalls.

The idea remained, and she eventually received funding and hired a postdoc named Christina Lynggaard. Lynggaard’s first task was to figure out what kind of equipment the team could use to delete eDNA from the air.

“We tried three different devices, and one of them was a vacuum cleaner, a commercial one,” says Lynggaard.

It worked. They could sample DNA simply by using it, even though it was “super noisy”. Lynggaard also used some home-made samples that used a small fan, such as a computer fan blower, mounted on a 3-D print housing. They worked just as well and were much quieter and more energy efficient. Bohmann doubts they will be more useful in taking actual sampling in nature.

A tale of two zoos

To make the experiment successful, the team also needed a good place to look for the animal’s DNA.

“We realized we were located in Copenhagen … we had the Copenhagen Zoo,” Bohmann recalls. It was almost as if the zoo had been custom-built for this experiment: Most of the animals are not native, so they really stand out in a DNA analysis.

“If we find a flamingo, we are sure it does not come from anywhere but from that flamingo encirclement,” she says.

The team took samples from the zoo district. And they were shocked. They took in 49 species of animals, including rhinos, giraffes and elephants.

“We even discovered the pup living in the pond in the rainforest house,” Bohmann says. “It was just absolutely dizzying.”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth Clare, who is also affiliated with Queen Mary University of London, was taking samples at an outdoor zoo in Cambridgeshire, UK.

Her team was able to detect 25 species, even some animals not in the zoo: “Things like the Eurasian Hedgehog, which is critically endangered in the UK,” says Clare. The zoo keepers verified that hedgehogs were seen wandering in the area.

The two groups were about to submit to a science journal when they learned of each other’s work.

“I woke up to this storm of text messages from my co-authors saying, ‘There’s another letter, have you seen this?'” Recalls Clare.

Clare and Bohmann knew each other and instead of competing to rush a first edition, the two groups got in touch and decided to publish their findings as a couple.

“We are independently confirming that this works for ourselves and for everyone else,” says Clare. “I think, we both thought, the letters are stronger together.”

Can air DNA help track endangered species?

There are many unanswered questions. For one thing, says Clare, researchers are still not sure what exactly eDNA they are discovering is. It could be skin, saliva, or even urine or feces.

Also, “there were some species we just never discovered even though we know they were there,” she notes. Her group lacked wheat wolves, though she could smell them all over the zoo. Lynggaard says their team lacked the hippopotamus at the Copenhagen Zoo.

“I see the current state of aerial eDNA as very similar to when the first letters on aquatic eDNA came out more than a decade ago,” says Stephen Spear, a USGS biologist who was not affiliated with either group.

He believes much more research will be needed to show how eDNA air sampling can be applied: “Will this technique work stably for animals that are smaller or more mobile? “How does it compare to other methods like camera traps? What is the best way to sample and collect eDNA from the air?”

For her part, Clare is eager to dive into the answers to these questions and develop eDNA air sampling into a cornerstone technology for storage.

“I have this vision of samples that have been placed globally that can absorb DNA from all these different sources, from soil and honey, rain, snow, air and water, to rank them in place, to transmit data to servers. ” she said. The goal would be a global animal biomonitoring system of the world. “We do not have a coordinated system for this.”

Clare believes the answers to some of the most difficult questions in storage may be literally in front of our faces, hanging in the air.