



Pedestrians cross a downtown intersection as the state of New South Wales exceeds its 90 percent double-dose coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination target for its population aged 16 and over in Sydney, Australia. November 9, 2021.

SYDNEY, Jan 9 (Reuters) – Australia’s most populous state, New South Wales, recorded its highest number of daily COVID-19 deaths on Saturday as the Omicron variant wipes out the country and lawmakers face pressure to close the gaps. in supply chain expansion. The Sydney House and a third of Australia’s 25 million people reported 16 deaths from the coronavirus the day before. New South Wales reported 30,062 new infections, close to record levels. The second largest state, Victoria, which hosts the Australian Open tennis tournament this month, reported 44,155 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register The country reported just under 100,000 cases overall, from a record 116,025 the day before, but still surpassing most of the previous peaks. The total number of deaths to date was 36. With the increase bringing a rush to government-funded pop-up testing clinics, authorities have shifted their messages and urged people to instead do quick antigen tests at home, and then report positive results to their doctor, who enters it into a database. Authorities are calling for calm amid reports of naked supermarket shelves as people stay home to avoid infection and delivery staff being isolated due to exposure to the virus. “We have seen very low rates of major illness,” Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt told reporters. “It is the lack of manpower that remains the main challenge at this point in time.” The government and its health advisers have shortened the mandatory isolation time for close contacts and narrowed the definition of close contacts, but were still reviewing rules for dismissal of workers, Hunt said. Australia meanwhile plans to start vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 on Monday. Most states said they would start the new school year as planned in late January, but Queensland, the third most populous state, said it would postpone returning to school by two weeks to give children time to ‘was vaccinated. Despite the outbreak, political leaders have cited Australia’s high vaccination rate – more than 90% of people over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated – to justify a reopening plan. But some states in recent days have postponed the emergency election operation to clear hospital beds for COVID-19 patients and reintroduced mask mandates. New South Wales, which emerged from more than 100 days of blockage late last year, has reintroduced a ban on dancing and drinking while staying in bars. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Byron Kaye; Edited by William Mallard and Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

